Saas-Fee, Switzerland holds its first Creator Camp

This September, the alpine village of Saas-Fee, Switzerland, will become a haven for creatives during its inaugural Creator Camp summit. The collaboration between Switzerland Tourism, Creator Camp, Notion, and Patreon will host over 80 popular creatives from September 8-11, 2024. The summit will offer a chance for artistic exploration and highlight Switzerland’s amazing landscapes.

Creator Camp in the Swiss Alps: A place for artists to thrive

Saas-Fee, Valais, is a car-free enclave 5,900 ft. above sea level, at the base of Switzerland’s highest mountain, the Dom, which climbs 14,591 ft. Besides that, 13 peaks over 10,000 ft. surround the village known as “The Pearl of the Alps.” It’s a stunning locale for creative minds to share ideas in the pursuit of meaningful work.

Creator Camp hosts retreats for independent internet artists, helping them produce authentic content, instead of simply chasing clicks. The Saas-Fee summit will let participants soak in Switzerland’s Valais region while collaborating and growing as artists. The four-day gathering will conclude with a film screening and creative festival, highlighting the creators’ work.

Claudio Zemp, Director of Switzerland Tourism America, said: “We are thrilled to be able to showcase Saas-Fee and the Valais Matterhorn Region to the Creator Camp family and their followers. Creator Camp’s mission aligns perfectly with Switzerland Tourism’s travel better strategy. We are hosting this event in the fall to showcase the beauty of off-season travel in a breathtaking alpine valley, which has, so far, remained under American tourists’ radar. Not only will we introduce Saas-Fee plus other hidden gems like Nendaz and Veysonnaz, but we will also fully embrace Swisstainable travel on public transport throughout the event.”

Max Reisinger, Co-Founder of Creator Camp, commented: “This retreat in Saas-Fee represents the pinnacle of our efforts to unite and empower the next generation of storytellers. This isn’t just an event; it’s the spark of a greater movement and shift that we’re going to see across the internet in the next few years.”