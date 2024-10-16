 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Rome’s Trevi Fountain may soon require an entry fee for visitors

The proposed fee aims to reduce overcrowding and protect the fountain.

By
Trevi Fountain
jdegheest / Pixabay

The city of Rome may start charging an entry fee for one of its most iconic tourist destinations. The 18th-century Trevi Fountain is one of Rome’s most popular (and most overcrowded) sites, drawing millions of visitors each year to toss coins into its waters and make a wish.

In a recent conversation with the Associated Press, Alessandro Onorato, Rome’s city councilor for tourism, said, “We have to avoid, especially in a fragile art city like Rome, that too many tourists damage the city. We need to safeguard two things: that tourists don’t experience chaos and that citizens can continue to live in the center.”

Recommended Videos

The proposed fee is part of a broader effort to manage the high volume of tourists while protecting the fountain and surrounding areas from overcrowding and wear. However, the idea has sparked mixed reactions, with some applauding the potential for better crowd control and others concerned about limiting access to such an iconic public landmark.

Related

The Trevi Fountain will also undergo construction 

Trevi Fountain
WikiImages / Pixabay

Starting in November, the Trevi Fountain will undergo significant restoration work ahead of the Vatican’s Jubilee in 2025. Access to the fountain will be restricted during the restoration, which is expected to cost approximately $329,000. The last major restoration took place in 2014, funded by Italian fashion house Fendi.

At a recent press conference, Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri revealed additional changes. Alongside the restoration, a new horseshoe-shaped walkway will be constructed directly into the fountain’s basin within a month. This unique addition will allow visitors to get closer to the statue of Oceanus, the Greek god of the sea, and his chariot, offering a rare, immersive experience with the iconic landmark.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Soon, there will be a new nonstop flight from the West Coast to Amsterdam
Get to Amsterdam without the hassle of a layover
Amsterdam, Netherlands boats and canals

Amsterdam, Netherlands Ethan Hu / Unsplash

Long-haul flights help you realize your travel dreams, taking you worldwide in hours, not days. Racing over the landscape at hundreds of miles per hour, you can kick back and relax, knowing you’ll be there soon. But making connecting flights breaks up a trip’s rhythm, forcing you to plan and navigate instead of relaxing. Nonstop is the way to go.

Read more
7 gorgeous U.S. islands for your next beach vacation (no passport required)
Leave the passport at home
Maui Hawaii

Do you want to escape to paradise without a passport? When it comes to beach vacations, the United States boasts an array of stunning islands that rival any international tropical destination. Whether you are looking for soft sands, crystal-clear waters, or vibrant marine and wildlife, these islands offer it all and more. Let’s dive into the top seven U.S. islands that promise sun-soaked adventures and ultimate relaxation. 
1. Nantucket, Massachusetts

Situated about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Nantucket, Massachusetts, is the embodiment of New England charm. This cozy beach town features cobblestone streets, historic cottages, and a laid-back coastal vibe. Additionally, Nantucket features some of the most pristine beaches on the East Coast, such as Madaket Beach and Ladies Beach. When you’re not lounging on the beach, you can stroll through the quaint town center, lined with boutiques, galleries, and restaurants featuring seafood delicacies such as the world-famous lobster roll. Outdoor enthusiasts can take part in activities like biking along the island’s scenic trails or embarking on a whale-watching excursion.
2. Maui, Hawaii

Read more
Go on a dream trip: These are the best places to visit in May
Where should you vacation in May?
Nantucket lighthouse and daffodils

Nantucket, Massachusetts ruthiejmiller via Unsplash

In May, the weather’s sweet, and the prices are reasonable, giving you abundant travel options. In the Northern Hemisphere, the world awakens from its winter slumber, birds sing, and nature blooms, creating a rejuvenating mood. 

Read more