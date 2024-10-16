The proposed fee aims to reduce overcrowding and protect the fountain.

The city of Rome may start charging an entry fee for one of its most iconic tourist destinations. The 18th-century Trevi Fountain is one of Rome’s most popular (and most overcrowded) sites, drawing millions of visitors each year to toss coins into its waters and make a wish.

In a recent conversation with the Associated Press, Alessandro Onorato, Rome’s city councilor for tourism, said, “We have to avoid, especially in a fragile art city like Rome, that too many tourists damage the city. We need to safeguard two things: that tourists don’t experience chaos and that citizens can continue to live in the center.”

The proposed fee is part of a broader effort to manage the high volume of tourists while protecting the fountain and surrounding areas from overcrowding and wear. However, the idea has sparked mixed reactions, with some applauding the potential for better crowd control and others concerned about limiting access to such an iconic public landmark.

The Trevi Fountain will also undergo construction

Starting in November, the Trevi Fountain will undergo significant restoration work ahead of the Vatican’s Jubilee in 2025. Access to the fountain will be restricted during the restoration, which is expected to cost approximately $329,000. The last major restoration took place in 2014, funded by Italian fashion house Fendi.

At a recent press conference, Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri revealed additional changes. Alongside the restoration, a new horseshoe-shaped walkway will be constructed directly into the fountain’s basin within a month. This unique addition will allow visitors to get closer to the statue of Oceanus, the Greek god of the sea, and his chariot, offering a rare, immersive experience with the iconic landmark.