Only 20,000 people will be allowed to access Pompeii each day.

In a move to safeguard its ancient ruins, the Roman archaeological site of Pompeii began limiting the number of daily visitors to 20,000 on November 15, 2024. This decision comes after a significant surge in tourism, with the site experiencing a record 36,000 visitors on the first Sunday of October, when entry was free. This growing influx of tourists has raised concerns about the preservation of the site, prompting the management to take action.

The park’s director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said that reducing the effects of visitors at Pompeii was important for both conservation and safety reasons.

Recommended Videos

Pompeii saw nearly four million visitors in 2023, marking a 33% increase compared to the previous year and surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The site’s busiest month this year was May 2024, when approximately 517,000 people visited, averaging around 16,700 visitors per day. Now, with the new cap in place, visitors will need to plan ahead, as the site limits access to 20,000 per day.

This move aligns with similar efforts in cities like Venice and attractions like The Trevi Fountain, where overcrowding concerns have led to discussions about introducing fees or limits to manage the impact of tourism on cultural landmarks.

How to plan around Pompeii’s new restrictions

While Pompeii’s new visitor cap of 20,000 may sound limiting, the reality is that tourists will only be turned away on a few rare occasions. A spokesperson for the park told Reuters that the site typically exceeds the 20,000 visitor mark only on the first Sunday of the month when entry is free, and on a few busy fee-paying days.

However, it’s still a good idea to plan ahead to avoid any potential disappointments. To ensure access to the site, it’s recommended to purchase tickets in advance. This will help secure your entry, especially during peak times, such as weekends or holiday periods.

If you’re looking to visit on a free entry day, keep in mind that entrance to Pompeii is free on the first Sunday of each month. While this is an excellent opportunity to explore the site without spending money, it’s also one of the days that tends to attract the highest number of visitors. Be prepared for crowds and consider arriving early.

For those visiting on regular days, tickets to Pompeii start at 18 euros ($19.32).