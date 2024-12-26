 Skip to main content
Qatar Airways and Marriot partner for these loyalty member benefits

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Marriott Bonvoy will deepen their collaboration, providing Privelege Club members even more ways to enjoy global travel experiences. Moving forward, Privilege Club members with a Marriott Bonvoy account can convert their Avios into Marriott Bonvoy points. It’s a first-of-its-kind program for airline loyalty members in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe region, providing member benefits across Marriott Bonvoy’s wide-ranging portfolio, including 30 brands across 10,000 destinations.

Qatar Airways Privelege Club members can spend their Avios in more ways

Qatar Airways Marriott Bonvoy
Qatar Airways

With the partnership, Qatar Airways Privelege Club members can spend their Avios in even more ways. That includes complimentary stays with brands like JW Marriott, Westin, W Hotels, Moxy Hotels, and Autograph Collection.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Loyalty, Mr. Thomas Vadakedath, said: “Qatar Airways Privilege Club is pleased to expand its long-standing partnership with Marriott Bonvoy. With the latest enhancement, we are excited to offer Privilege Club members a new way to spend their Avios, and access rewards of their choice with Marriott Bonvoy. As the loyalty programme of the ‘World’s Best Airline’ we aim to offer members with benefits that elevate their travel experiences, and the latest advancement in our partnership is testament to this commitment.”

Marriott International Vice President Loyalty & Partnerships, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Mr. Jitendra Jain, said: “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Qatar Airways to further elevate travel experiences of our most loyal customers.  The addition of this benefit reflects our commitment to curate and deliver enhanced benefits and extraordinary travel experiences for our members across our global network.”

This airline will begin nonstop flights between San Diego and Washington, D.C.
Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop flights between San Diego and Washington, D.C.
San Diego, CA

Following approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Alaska Airlines will offer direct flights between San Diego and Washington, D.C. The DOT green-lighted the route as part of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2024. The airline has been serving San Diego for almost 40 years and Washington, D.C., since 2001.
Alaska’s new route offers convenience, efficiency
Washington, D.C. Omri Cohen via Unsplash

The route travels between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). Alaska already provides the most nonstop routes from San Diego, and with the latest addition, it’ll offer 40 direct flights and 70 peak day departures from the West Coast city. Not only that, but with Alaska’s Global Partners, it’ll provide one-stop service to over 330 destinations from SAN.

How Delta ensures smooth travels during the winter season
How Delta keeps things rolling during winter travels
Delta Air Lines OCC

Each day, as thousands of Delta Air Lines flights cross the sky, the airline’s Operations & Customer Center (OCC) functions behind the scenes, ensuring smooth travels. That can be especially challenging during winter, one of Delta’s busiest travel seasons. From weather events to deicing procedures, six OCC Duty Directors make adjustments as conditions change. One of the Duty Directors, Pete Sansom, shared what it’s like to work at the OCC.
Delta’s OCC: A behind-the-scenes nerve center
Delta Air Lines Meteorologist Delta Air Lines

As winter approaches, Delta’s Operations Management Team meets at northern U.S. hubs and stations at local airports for a pre-winter de-icing summit. During that time, teams estimate how many planes can be de-iced hourly based on precipitation levels and where they should be parked for the procedure. Additionally, though irregular operations (IROP) can be anticipated, thunderstorms bring a unique set of variables. To adjust, the OCC makes surrounding airports aware of potential diversions and plans for holding at some destinations. 

These are the most delayed flights this Christmas season
The most delayed flights during the Christmas season
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

During the holiday season, millions of travelers take to the skies, on the way to see family and friends or enjoy a winter getaway. Because of that, delays can occur, as terminals crowd and runways face congestion. But which flights should you avoid?

To find out, travel eSim provider Holafly performed a study, zeroing in on the best and worst routes during Christmas and New Year’s. Here's what the data showed.
The on-time scorecard for holiday flights in the US
John F. Kennedy International Airport Wally Gobetz via Flickr

