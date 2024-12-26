Qatar Airways and Marriot partner for these loyalty member benefits

Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Marriott Bonvoy will deepen their collaboration, providing Privelege Club members even more ways to enjoy global travel experiences. Moving forward, Privilege Club members with a Marriott Bonvoy account can convert their Avios into Marriott Bonvoy points. It’s a first-of-its-kind program for airline loyalty members in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe region, providing member benefits across Marriott Bonvoy’s wide-ranging portfolio, including 30 brands across 10,000 destinations.

Qatar Airways Privelege Club members can spend their Avios in more ways

With the partnership, Qatar Airways Privelege Club members can spend their Avios in even more ways. That includes complimentary stays with brands like JW Marriott, Westin, W Hotels, Moxy Hotels, and Autograph Collection.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Loyalty, Mr. Thomas Vadakedath, said: “Qatar Airways Privilege Club is pleased to expand its long-standing partnership with Marriott Bonvoy. With the latest enhancement, we are excited to offer Privilege Club members a new way to spend their Avios, and access rewards of their choice with Marriott Bonvoy. As the loyalty programme of the ‘World’s Best Airline’ we aim to offer members with benefits that elevate their travel experiences, and the latest advancement in our partnership is testament to this commitment.”

Marriott International Vice President Loyalty & Partnerships, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Mr. Jitendra Jain, said: “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Qatar Airways to further elevate travel experiences of our most loyal customers. The addition of this benefit reflects our commitment to curate and deliver enhanced benefits and extraordinary travel experiences for our members across our global network.”