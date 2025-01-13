 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Qatar Airways to offer these F1-themed packages in 2025

Qatar Airways offers F1 fans themed packages this year

By

In 2025, Formula 1 fans are in for a treat, with Qatar Airways offering curated fan packages for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix. The packages offer race tickets, air travel, hotel stays, and more, for an unforgettable experience in motorsport and hospitality. Here’s what’s included.

Qatar Airways F1 fan packages: Luxury and speed

Qatar F1 GP
Qatar Grand Prix Qatar Airways

The 2025 Qatar GP runs from November 28-30. It begins with Friday Practice 1/Sprint Qualifying, followed by Saturday Sprint/Qualifying, and the race on Sunday. Through it all, fans get up close with the world’s finest racing machinery, and drivers pushing the limits of what’s possible. The Qatar Airways fan packages provide a full weekend of F1 excitement, along with luxury accommodations and Qatari hospitality.

Recommended Videos

The fan packages include four categories: Main Grandstand, North Grandstand, T16 Grandstand, and General Admission Lusail Hill. To start, fans will take a Qatar Airways flight to Doha, where they’ll stay in a world-class 4 or 5-star hotel, with a 3-day minimum stay, including breakfast. Then, they’ll be able to take in the full race weekend, with three-day race tickets. To conclude, return airfare via Qatar Airways takes them home. Enthusiastic fans who act fast can enjoy Super Early Bird savings through February 12, with up to 20% off. After that, an Early Bird sale offers 10% off from February 13 through March 19. 

Related

Qatar Airways Holidays & Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds said: “With the success of last year’s fan travel packages, are thrilled to launch packages for 2025 nearly a year in advance, giving F1®  enthusiasts plenty of time to plan ahead and secure their spot. The 2025 Fan Packages will ensure an unforgettable experience for those who travel to Qatar for one of the most exciting weekends of 2025. Motorsport enthusiasts from more than 80 countries will benefit from great savings with these Qatar Airways Holidays packages.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Delta offers local cuisine on this African route
Delta offers Ghanaian cuisine
Delta aircraft

Ghanaian passengers can feel close to home on Delta Air Lines flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport (ACC), with locally inspired recipes full of flavor. In designing the menus, Delta partnered with Ghanaian chefs and catering stations for a truly authentic culinary experience. Additionally, Delta speaks the local languages of Twi and Ga on the JFK-ACC route to better meet the needs of community members.
Delta’s JFK-ACC menu blends Ghanian and Western influences
Braised beef with domoda sauce, steamed rice and roasted root vegetables Delta Air Lines

Gabriel Palchik -- Regional Manager, On Board Service & Menu Development, said: “We design menus with Ghanian influence and some western touches for our customers. We tend to base our design on passport and customer data. We strive to offer thoughtful, elevated food and flight experiences our customers will remember forever.” 

Read more
United Airlines will offer this savory treat at 35,000 feet
United Airlines aircraft

United Airlines passengers with a sweet tooth have plenty to look forward to, with the airline offering Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding on select flights. It’ll be the first time the bakery’s treats are served in the sky, owing to its new frozen-to-thaw recipe. The pudding will be available on First Class flights of 901 miles or more. 
Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding makes every flight sweeter

First Class passengers will enjoy 3-ounce servings of Banana Pudding Wafer Cookie Bits, a frozen whipped pudding with wafer cookie bits and real bananas. The recipe draws from Magnolia Bakery’s World-Famous Banana Pudding. 

Read more
This airline’s rewards program stays the same for 2025
American Airlines announces 2025 AAdvantage program
American Airlines aircraft

American Airlines AAdvantage members will enjoy the same requirements and rewards for 2025, with the airline providing an upfront way to obtain or keep status and benefits. That marks the second year in a row of level qualifications for status and rewards, making it simple for members to maintain their memberships.
American Airlines wants AAdvantage to be simple and beneficial

Scott Chandler, American’s Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Loyalty, said: “We’ve evolved the AAdvantage program over the last few years to be easy to understand and to engage with, all with the goal of delivering the best and most rewarding experience possible for our members. We’ve heard fantastic feedback from our members about the creative ways we’ve given them to earn and redeem miles, and we’re continuing to do so.”

Read more