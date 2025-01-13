Qatar Airways to offer these F1-themed packages in 2025

In 2025, Formula 1 fans are in for a treat, with Qatar Airways offering curated fan packages for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix. The packages offer race tickets, air travel, hotel stays, and more, for an unforgettable experience in motorsport and hospitality. Here’s what’s included.

Qatar Airways F1 fan packages: Luxury and speed

The 2025 Qatar GP runs from November 28-30. It begins with Friday Practice 1/Sprint Qualifying, followed by Saturday Sprint/Qualifying, and the race on Sunday. Through it all, fans get up close with the world’s finest racing machinery, and drivers pushing the limits of what’s possible. The Qatar Airways fan packages provide a full weekend of F1 excitement, along with luxury accommodations and Qatari hospitality.

The fan packages include four categories: Main Grandstand, North Grandstand, T16 Grandstand, and General Admission Lusail Hill. To start, fans will take a Qatar Airways flight to Doha, where they’ll stay in a world-class 4 or 5-star hotel, with a 3-day minimum stay, including breakfast. Then, they’ll be able to take in the full race weekend, with three-day race tickets. To conclude, return airfare via Qatar Airways takes them home. Enthusiastic fans who act fast can enjoy Super Early Bird savings through February 12, with up to 20% off. After that, an Early Bird sale offers 10% off from February 13 through March 19.

Qatar Airways Holidays & Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds said: “With the success of last year’s fan travel packages, are thrilled to launch packages for 2025 nearly a year in advance, giving F1® enthusiasts plenty of time to plan ahead and secure their spot. The 2025 Fan Packages will ensure an unforgettable experience for those who travel to Qatar for one of the most exciting weekends of 2025. Motorsport enthusiasts from more than 80 countries will benefit from great savings with these Qatar Airways Holidays packages.”