These are the hottest destinations of 2025, according to British Airways

New York takes this year's top spot

By
Twlight on the Manhattan skyline
Manhattan, New York City Luca Bravo / Unsplash

British Airways Holidays has just released its 2025 Travel Trends Report, revealing the hottest must-visit destinations based on traveler searches and booking trends.

But it’s not just about where people are going, it’s also about how they’re traveling. The report highlights emerging trends in vacation curation, with travelers seeking more personalized, immersive, and unique experiences than ever before. 

The hottest destinations for 2025

New York City
Davidvives90 / Pixabay

When it comes to the most searched holiday package destinations on ba.com, the airline reported that New York is the number one travel destination. As one of the most famous vacation destinations for decades, this one likely comes as no surprise. 

Here’s the full list of the most searched destinations.

  1. New York
  2. Dubai
  3. Barbados
  4. Cancun
  5. Tenerife
  6. Orlando
  7. Maldives
  8. Mauritius
  9. St Lucia
  10. Malta

2025’s ‘Rising Stars’

Agadir
kabaretka / Pixabay

British Airways also took a look at destinations that have been rising in searches throughout the start of 2025.

  1. Agadir: 308% search increase
  2. Abu Dhabi: 94% search increase
  3. Crete: 44% search increase
  4. Koh Samui: 38% search increase
  5. Gibraltar: 17% search increase
  6. Nashville: 17% search increase
  7. Kos: 16% search increase
  8. Qatar: 16% search increase

Other notable findings

Skyline of Dubai daytime
ZQ Lee / Unsplash

The report doesn’t just reveal the hottest destinations, it also highlights how travel habits are evolving. One major shift? Food-driven travel. 69% of travelers consider food an important factor when choosing a destination, and many are now crafting entire itineraries around viral dishes and local specialties.

Beyond food, travel is becoming more experience-focused. 70% of travelers want to return from holiday having learned something new, and 32% of travelers planning a 2025 trip are likely to book accommodations based on activities, experiences, or sports facilities.

Meanwhile, all-inclusive holidays are making a strong comeback, especially among younger generations craving stress-free escapes. With 42% of travelers admitting they “only want to eat, drink, and lie in the sun” on vacation, the appeal of buffets, organized activities, and all-inclusive pricing is stronger than ever.

