Qantas is celebrating Christmas with these special touches

Qantas celebrates Christmas with unique offerings

Qantas Christmas airplane
Qantas

Qantas is tapping into the holiday spirit with festive airplane liveries, special inflight menus, and a refreshed beer offering. The airline is set for one of its busiest seasons ever, with millions taking to the skies aboard Australia’s national carrier. Each flight will be a veritable Christmas party, with unique offerings throughout.

“Dasher-8” and “Rudolph” take to the skies

Qantas Christmas dining
Qantas

Qantas painted two aircraft to match the holiday mood, with a Q400 donning a “Dasher-8” scheme and a 737 named “Rudolph”. Those flying on these planes will earn double points in a special promotion. Additionally, an A321 freight aircraft with a “Santa’s Freight” livery will carry thousands of presents throughout the country.

Refreshed seasonal and inflight menus will offer the best of Australia’s producers, including Glacier 51 Toothfish, Wollemi DuckMargra Lamb, Coppertree Farms Butter and Skull Island Tiger Prawns. Also included are new beer offerings, consisting of James Squire ginger beer, and local independent beers like Straddie Amity Pale Ale in Brisbane, Bentspoke Crankshaft IPA in Canberra, Hawke’s lager in Sydney, Gage Roads Single Fin Summer Ale in Perth and Stomping Ground Big Sky Hazy in Melbourne. Old favorites Stone and Wood and Cooper’s Pale Ale are available inflight and in the lounge. 

Qantas Group Chief Customer and Digital Officer Catriona Larritt commented: “We know our customers, especially the youngest ones, love flying on our special festive aircraft, and so we are delighted they are making a return in 2024. “Our teams have been working hard over several months to prepare our operations to be ready to help millions of customers to see their family and friends throughout the holiday season.”

