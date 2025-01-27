After years of waiting, these European cities will finally be connected by train

Are you planning a trip to both Milan and Paris this year? Your travel plans just got a major boost. Trenitalia France has announced the long-awaited return of its Paris-Milan train service, which will resume operations on April 1, 2025. The direct route, which passes through Turin, will once again connect the French and Italian capitals, making it easier than ever to experience both iconic cities in one trip.

The service was suspended after a landslide near Maurienne in the French Alps on August 27, 2023, caused significant damage to the route. Now, after extensive repairs and months of anticipation, bookings are officially open, signaling the long-awaited revival of this beloved connection.

Recommended Videos

The details of the Paris-Milan train

Trenitalia’s Frecciarossa trains are set to resume service on April 1, offering two daily departures in each direction. Trains will leave Paris at 7:30 a.m. and 3:20 p.m., while departures from Milan are scheduled for 6:25 a.m. and 3:53 p.m. The journey will take approximately seven hours, with key stops in Lyon, Chambéry, Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne, Modane, Oulx, and Turin.

Ticket prices start at around €35, and more details on schedules and reservations can be found on Trenitalia’s website.

In addition to the Paris-Milan route, Trenitalia plans to launch a new high-speed service connecting Paris and Marseille, set to begin on June 15.

Meanwhile, French national rail operator SNCF is also preparing to resume its high-speed Paris-Milan service, with operations scheduled to restart on March 31. This means travelers will have even more options for seamless travel between these two European cities.