 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Paravel and Silver Oak Winery collaborate on exclusive holiday travel collection

Check out this gorgeous travel collection

By
red suitcases with wine on top
Silver Oak

Paravel, a leading luxury travel brand, partnered with the renowned Silver Oak Winery to launch an exclusive holiday collection. This limited-edition lineup features three reimagined versions of Paravel’s iconic Aviator suitcases – the Carry-On Plus, Grand, and Trunk – each thoughtfully crafted to transport wine bottles with care.

To elevate the experience, each suitcase comes with a curated selection of Silver Oak’s distinguished wines: the 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernet and the 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet. Inside each suitcase, custom-designed inserts securely cradle the bottles, ensuring they travel safely.

Recommended Videos

Paravel x Silver Oak holiday collection

a suitcase with three bottles of wine in it
Paravel

Here’s a closer look at the collection:

  • Aviator Carry-On Plus: The perfect companion for weekend getaways, this compact suitcase accommodates two bottles of Silver Oak: the 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernet and the 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet.
  • Aviator Grand: Ideal for longer journeys, this mid-sized suitcase holds three bottles of Silver Oak: two 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernets and one 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet.
  • Aviator Trunk: The ultimate luxury travel piece, this spacious trunk carries six bottles of Silver Oak: three each of the 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernet and 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet.

Made from recycled polycarbonate and vegan leather, the collection showcases Paravel’s dedication to sustainable luxury. Each suitcase seamlessly blends practicality with style, serving as a functional travel companion and a statement piece that embodies the brand’s commitment to form and function.

Related

The Paravel x Silver Oak limited-edition holiday collection captures the essence of refined travel and sophisticated taste. It’s the perfect gift for wine lovers, avid travelers, and anyone who appreciates the finer things in life.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Should you upgrade to the iPhone 16 to take better travel photos?
The Apple iPhone 16 camera has amazing technology
iPhone 16 colors

Part of the fun of travel is capturing moments. Whether a mountain sunset or a group experience, photos let you share good times and fondly look back. Today’s iPhones make it easy, with an intuitive interface, sharp definition, and useful tools. 

But each year, when a new iPhone debuts, there’s the question of whether to upgrade. Is the new model that much better?

Read more
The Pacmodo modular backpack takes sustainability to the next level
Pacmodo backpacks

Pacmodo has captured the attention of many with its promise of sustainability, adaptability, and style. In an exclusive interview with Pacmodo's founder, David Ngene, we explored the inspiration behind the product, how this will change the way we think about backpacks and the overwhelming response to Pacmodo's Kickstarter campaign.
Pacmodo is the solution to the million bags in your closet

Pacmodo’s design features a unique modular system that allows users to swap out individual components as needed. “The game-changer was separating the shoulder harness from the storage compartment,” Ngene writes in private communication. This feature enables users to extend the life of their backpack while adapting to different needs and styles.

Read more
Tap, filtered, or purified water bottles: Which is best for travel?
Which type of water bottle should you bring?
Man in a yellow shirt sitting outside sipping his water bottle

Water is a tricky thing—pure, refreshing, and life-giving yet capable of hiding pesky (and sometimes dangerous) microbes. Things get even dicier when you're drinking water in a country with different sanitation practices or sourcing from a natural body of water. One of the best tips for drinking more water is to make sure you always have a healthy source on hand.
So I'll break down three types of water bottles so you know when it's best to use a filter, purifier, or simply opt for the tap.

Tap water bottles: Best when you know your water source

Read more