Check out this gorgeous travel collection

Paravel, a leading luxury travel brand, partnered with the renowned Silver Oak Winery to launch an exclusive holiday collection. This limited-edition lineup features three reimagined versions of Paravel’s iconic Aviator suitcases – the Carry-On Plus, Grand, and Trunk – each thoughtfully crafted to transport wine bottles with care.

To elevate the experience, each suitcase comes with a curated selection of Silver Oak’s distinguished wines: the 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernet and the 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet. Inside each suitcase, custom-designed inserts securely cradle the bottles, ensuring they travel safely.

Paravel x Silver Oak holiday collection

Here’s a closer look at the collection:

Aviator Carry-On Plus: The perfect companion for weekend getaways, this compact suitcase accommodates two bottles of Silver Oak: the 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernet and the 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet.

Aviator Grand: Ideal for longer journeys, this mid-sized suitcase holds three bottles of Silver Oak: two 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernets and one 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet.

Aviator Trunk: The ultimate luxury travel piece, this spacious trunk carries six bottles of Silver Oak: three each of the 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernet and 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet.

Made from recycled polycarbonate and vegan leather, the collection showcases Paravel’s dedication to sustainable luxury. Each suitcase seamlessly blends practicality with style, serving as a functional travel companion and a statement piece that embodies the brand’s commitment to form and function.

The Paravel x Silver Oak limited-edition holiday collection captures the essence of refined travel and sophisticated taste. It’s the perfect gift for wine lovers, avid travelers, and anyone who appreciates the finer things in life.