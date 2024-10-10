 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This $35K wine collection is the most luxe gift for the wine lover in your life

Because if you can, you should.

By
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou wine collection
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou

There’s a likely chance you have a wine enthusiast on your holiday list this year. And because you’ve already gifted them with a lovely decanter and perhaps a top-notch corkscrew, you may find yourself frantically scouring the internet’s abundant lists of great gifts for wine lovers. After all, there are many beautiful items to choose from, but with the wide selection, the search can be a bit overwhelming. Thankfully, you needn’t search any further, because we have the perfect gift for the oenophile in your life. That is, if you don’t mind spending a mere 35 grand. Because, who needs a downpayment on a house, anyway?

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou Collection Celebration - gamme
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou

This holiday season you can gift that wine lover Château Ducru-Beaucaillou’s limited-edition Celebration Collection: one of their most sought-after offerings. Annually released, this one-of-a-kind collection houses 21 bottles of the Maison’s estate wine, Ducru-Beaucaillou, and is made in limited quantities, with less than 33 units produced per year. Featuring several large biblical formats, this collection is ideal for the cult wine lover who can either indulge immediately or store in the wine cellar for years to come.

Recommended Videos

Produced annually in limited quantities, this extravagant collection includes the equivalent of 100 bottles of wine allowing you to celebrate rare occasions in style for nearly 20 years.

Related

The collection ranges in price from $28,000 to $35,000 USD, depending on vintage selection, and includes:

  • 21 bottles of Château Ducru-Beaucaillou
  • 12 bottles of 75cl
  • 4 Magnums
  • 2 Double Magnums
  • 1 Salmanazar
  • 1 Melchior
  • 1 Babylonium

Of course, this exclusive and luxurious collection cannot be simply clicked into a virtual cart. Should you be interested in purchasing the Celebration Collection, you can email the following address: Accueil@ducru-beaucaillou.com

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
The coupe glass is the most useful piece of glassware for your home bar
The quintessential cocktail glass can be used for a huge range of drinks
coupe glass pxl 20240925 024350591

Stocking up your home bar doesn't only involve getting in all the right spirits, liqueurs, mixers, and other liquid ingredients. It also means getting your hands on the right equipment. While basic bar equipment set including items like jiggers, a shaker tin, a cocktail spoon, and a muddler isn't extensive and needn't be expensive, there is one area where you can find almost endless variety and opportunities to collect, and that's glassware.

The right kind of glassware is important for your home bar, not only for making your drinks look good when you serve them but also for enhancing the drinking experience through the right combination of scent and maintaining a cool temperature. And there's one type of glass which is hugely versatile for all sorts of drinks, and which I think should form that backbone of your glassware collection -- the coupe glass.

Read more
Chianti wine: Everything you want to know about this charming drink
There's something special about this Italian superstar
Wine, cheese and grapes spread

It doesn't get much more quintessentially Italian than Chianti. Everything about this wine - even the bottle itself - simply sings of romantic sidewalk cafes, gorgeously flowing fountains, and lush Italian countryside picnics. It's hard to even open a bottle without hearing Pavarotti singing from somewhere in the distant corners of our minds.

But what is it about this charmingly classic wine that makes it so famous? What does Chianti actually taste like? What's the difference between Chianti and Chianti Classico? And which foods are best served with this staple of Italian culture? We're here to answer all of the questions you've ever asked yourself about Chianti.
What is Chianti wine?

Read more
How to pair sushi and wine, according to a decorated pro
How to pair wine and sushi
Sake at Joji.

While seafood and wine is something of a familiarity, we don't often consider sushi and wine. Like a lot of pairings, this one seems a little more of a reach, if only because we're not eating enough sushi (or we don't know about sake). But there are some great matches for classic omakase dishes, relating to sake and wine.

There's hardly anyone better to talk to on the subject than Matt Lynn. He's the sommelier at Michelin-starred Joji in NYC. The omakase-style restaurant has one of the largest sake and wine cellars around. Right now, his favorite match at the restaurant involves an aged sake with savory notes. " My favorite pairing currently is Kikuhime Kinken, a Junmai sake that’s been aged for a couple of years," he says. "The ricier, more mellow, and umami driven flavors are great with mushroom, eel, and mackerel nigiri."
The flexibility of sake

Read more