Because if you can, you should.

There’s a likely chance you have a wine enthusiast on your holiday list this year. And because you’ve already gifted them with a lovely decanter and perhaps a top-notch corkscrew, you may find yourself frantically scouring the internet’s abundant lists of great gifts for wine lovers. After all, there are many beautiful items to choose from, but with the wide selection, the search can be a bit overwhelming. Thankfully, you needn’t search any further, because we have the perfect gift for the oenophile in your life. That is, if you don’t mind spending a mere 35 grand. Because, who needs a downpayment on a house, anyway?

This holiday season you can gift that wine lover Château Ducru-Beaucaillou’s limited-edition Celebration Collection: one of their most sought-after offerings. Annually released, this one-of-a-kind collection houses 21 bottles of the Maison’s estate wine, Ducru-Beaucaillou, and is made in limited quantities, with less than 33 units produced per year. Featuring several large biblical formats, this collection is ideal for the cult wine lover who can either indulge immediately or store in the wine cellar for years to come.

Recommended Videos

Produced annually in limited quantities, this extravagant collection includes the equivalent of 100 bottles of wine allowing you to celebrate rare occasions in style for nearly 20 years.

The collection ranges in price from $28,000 to $35,000 USD, depending on vintage selection, and includes:

21 bottles of Château Ducru-Beaucaillou

12 bottles of 75cl

4 Magnums

2 Double Magnums

1 Salmanazar

1 Melchior

1 Babylonium

Of course, this exclusive and luxurious collection cannot be simply clicked into a virtual cart. Should you be interested in purchasing the Celebration Collection, you can email the following address: Accueil@ducru-beaucaillou.com