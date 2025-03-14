Not worth the hype? Study uncovers the most underwhelming cities for tourists

Table of Contents Table of Contents The most underwhelming cities for tourists: The full list Cities that exceed expectations

While many cities around the world are celebrated for their tourist attractions, a recent study has uncovered that not all popular destinations live up to the expectations of travelers. Radical Storage analyzed over 97,409 visitor reviews across 100 of the world’s most-visited cities to identify the most underwhelming spots for tourists.

Inspired by the phenomenon known as ‘Paris syndrome,’ the extreme disappointment some visitors feel when their dream destination doesn’t meet expectations, the study reveals which cities left travelers feeling less than thrilled.

Taking the top spot is Cancún, Mexico, a renowned beach paradise that has earned a reputation for disappointment. Despite being a popular tourist hotspot designed specifically for vacationers, Cancún had the highest percentage of negative reviews in the study, with 14.2% of reviews referencing words like “disappoint” and “rip-off.”

Following Cancún is Antalya, Turkey’s “capital of tourism,” and Punta Cana, a well-known beach resort in the Dominican Republic. The first U.S. destination to make the list is Orlando, Florida, which had 10.6% of reviews labeled as negative.

The most underwhelming cities for tourists: The full list

These are the cities that left tourists feeling less-than-impressed.

Cancún, Mexico Antalya, Turkey Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Beijing, China Orlando, United States Mumbai, India Honolulu, Hawaii Johor Bahru, Malaysia Kyoto, Japan Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Cities that exceed expectations

In addition to studying the most underwhelming cities, Radical Storage also analyzed cities that exceeded expectations and impressed visitors. These are the cities that took the top spots.