Study reveals the best budget-friendly places to see the Northern Lights in 2025

Canada and Alaska offer some of the most affordable viewing options.

By
Whitehorse
HomeToGo / Getty Images

Ready to chase the Northern Lights without breaking the bank? A new report from HomeToGo has identified the most affordable destinations for witnessing the aurora borealis in 2025. Using exclusive accommodation pricing data, the travel marketplace analyzed the cost-effectiveness of prime viewing locations, ensuring travelers can experience this natural phenomenon without stretching their budgets.

“Last year’s solar eclipse sparked an astrotourism trend among American travelers, which we are now seeing carry through into 2025,” said Eleanor Moody, HomeToGo Travel Expert and Spokesperson. “With even more travelers wanting to witness out-of-this-world celestial displays, search increases have skyrocketed for places providing strong chances of seeing the Northern Lights.”

The most affordable destinations in North America

Churchill
HomeToGo / Getty Images

For budget-conscious travelers hoping to witness the northern lights without leaving North America, Canada and Alaska offer some of the best options.

Topping the list is Whitehorse, Canada, where the median nightly price for accommodation sits at just $160.68. While the city itself provides glimpses of the aurora, venturing to nearby dark-sky locations like Fish Lake and Takhini offers optimal viewing of the subarctic display.

Next up are Churchill and Yellowknife, Canada, both known for their prime locations beneath the auroral oval, where the northern lights frequently dance across the sky. Churchill boasts a median nightly accommodation price of $190.55, while Yellowknife follows closely at $192.61 per night.

Rounding out the top five are Denali, Alaska ($199.82 per night) and Fairbanks, Alaska ($227.63 per night), two destinations known for their crisp, clear winter skies.

The most affordable destinations worldwide

Lofoten
HomeToGo / Getty Images

Thinking about venturing outside of North America to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights? Here are the most affordable worldwide destinations.

  1. Kemi, Finland: $101.97 per night
  2. Lofoten, Norway: $132.87 per night
  3. Luleå, Sweden: $133.90 per night
  4. Alta, Norway: $143.17 per night
  5. Narvik, Norway: $158.11

