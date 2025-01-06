The largest hotel in the world: A mind-blowing 7,000+ rooms in Malaysia

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the largest hotel in the world? Features and amenities What sets it apart? How much does it cost to stay at the largest hotel in the world? Do any other hotels come close?

As someone who’s spent years bouncing between destinations, staying in everything from tiny airport hotels to the colossal resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, I thought I’d seen it all when it comes to hotels. Spoiler alert: I hadn’t. The largest hotel in the world doesn’t just raise the bar; it tosses the bar out of sight.

With a mind-blowing 7,000+ rooms, this hotel is a destination in itself. It’s the kind of place that makes even the most luxurious resorts look like cozy bed-and-breakfasts. In this post, we’re diving into everything you need to know about the largest hotel in the world – what makes it so incredible, its standout features, and even a few other hotels that have come close to stealing its crown.

What is the largest hotel in the world?

The title of the largest hotel in the world goes to First World Hotel in Malaysia. This 3-star hotel is no ordinary getaway – it’s a mind-blowing complex of two towers with a staggering 7,351 rooms. That’s like a small town, but instead of houses, it’s packed with hotel rooms.

First World Hotel has been the proud Guinness World Record holder for the largest hotel in the world (by the number of rooms) since 2015. But this isn’t its first rodeo. Back in 2006, it snagged the same title with 6,118 rooms in its original towers (Tower 1 and Tower 2). Then came Las Vegas, with The Palazzo’s expansion of The Venetian in 2008, stealing the spotlight for a bit. But Malaysia wasn’t about to back down. When First World Hotel added its flashy Tower 2 Annex (Tower 2A), an extra 1,233 rooms, it snatched the title right back.

As far as location goes, First World Hotel is nestled in the stunning Genting Highlands, about 32 miles from Kuala Lumpur, which has been named one of the most affordable vacation destinations. Surrounded by lush mountain scenery, the huge, rainbow-colored towers are practically impossible to miss.

Features and amenities

With a hotel as massive as First World Hotel, you know the amenities are going to be just as sprawling. Whether you’re traveling on a budget or looking for a bit more space to stretch out, there’s a room for every kind of traveler.

Rooms

The rooms range from cozy to roomy, starting with the Y5 Deluxe Room, offering around 170 square feet of space, perfect for a quick stay. If you want to upgrade your comfort, the World Club Room gives you over 430 square feet to enjoy. Each room is designed to accommodate two adults and comes equipped with the essentials:

Flat-screen TVs

Mini-fridges

Toiletries

Kettles and coffee tables

While the rooms are comfy and functional, keep in mind this is a 3-star hotel, so don’t expect over-the-top luxury.

Dining options

First World Hotel has three dining spots:

The Food Factory: A breakfast buffet serving up Asian and Western classics. The Junction: A charming bakery offering fresh pastries, bread, and meals to-go. Gelato: Sweeten your day with frozen treats that are perfect for cooling off.

Beyond rooms and food

Beyond the basics, the hotel has features such as a fitness center, secured parking, conference facilities, a business center, and 24-hour security.

What sets it apart?

What makes the largest hotel in the world more than just an enormous building? It’s the incredible perks of being part of Resorts World Genting, a sprawling entertainment complex.

One of the standout features is its seamless connection to the First World Plaza, a shopping center located just above the hotel lobby. Spanning over 500,000 square feet, the plaza is packed with retail and dining outlets, offering a wide range of shopping and culinary experiences. It’s also home to an indoor theme park with rides for all ages, and the fascinating SnowWorld, where visitors can escape into a winter wonderland kept at a chilly -6°C. At SnowWorld, you can slide down a toboggan, explore a mock European village, visit an igloo, or stroll along a castle wall.

Beyond shopping and SnowWorld, the resort boasts several more exciting activities. Guests can try indoor skydiving, enjoy classic fun at arcades, or take in the mountain views aboard the SkyWay cable car, which conveniently connects different parts of the resort. Another major highlight is the casino, which is a rare feature in Malaysi,a where gambling is illegal in most parts of the country.

Adding to the atmosphere is the presence of many expats, as Malaysia is frequently listed among the best places to live and work abroad. This multicultural appeal makes Resorts World Genting not just a travel destination but a hub where visitors from all over the world come to connect.

How much does it cost to stay at the largest hotel in the world?

Remember how we mentioned that Malaysia is one of the most affordable vacation destinations? Well, staying at the largest hotel in the world won’t break the bank either! Rooms at First World Hotel start at just 208 MYR, which is roughly $46. Even the priciest room I could find on their website, a more spacious option, was only 307 MYR, or about $68.

If you search on popular booking platforms like Booking.com or Hotels.com, you can snag a room for as low as $23.

Do any other hotels come close?

While First World Hotel takes the crown for the largest hotel in the world, it does not completely run away with the title. The second-largest hotel in the world is The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, which has 7,115 rooms (236 fewer than First World Hotel). In third place, another Las Vegas gem, MGM Grand Las Vegas, has 6,852 rooms. Here’s a list of the top 10 largest hotels in the world.