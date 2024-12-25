This U.S. state breaks into the top 10 luxury travel destinations of 2024

Table of Contents Table of Contents Which other destinations made the list? Other findings from the study

A new survey by Kinglike has revealed that Maui, Hawaii, has secured a spot among the top 10 most visited luxury travel destinations in 2024, making it the only U.S. destination to earn this distinction. The survey included responses from 158,000 high-net-worth individuals worldwide, highlighting Maui’s global appeal.

Known for its stunning resorts, private villa rentals, and exclusive experiences like private helicopter tours and secluded beach retreats, Maui offers plenty of opportunities for high-end indulgence.

Commenting on the study, travel expert and founder at Kinglike, Thanasis Mougios said, “Maui being in the top 10 most visited destinations among luxury travelers is no surprise. This is because Maui perfectly combines exclusivity and natural beauty with world-class accommodations. For high-net-worth individuals, it offers an ideal blend of relaxation and exploration. Its unique geography means visitors can experience pristine beaches, volcanic landscapes, and lush rainforests all within a short drive. This variety is rare in other destinations, which makes the perfect spot for travelers seeking diverse, high-end experiences in one place.”

Which other destinations made the list?

The other destinations rounding out the top 10 include:

Amalfi Coast, Italy Bora Bora, French Polynesia Dubai, United Arab Emirates Tuscany, Italy Maui, Hawaii Kyoto, Japan Santorini, Greece Monaco Maldives, South Asia Seychelles, East Africa

Other findings from the study

The Kinglike survey offered intriguing insights into the preferences of high-net-worth travelers. Among the most notable trends, luxury train tours emerged as the most popular type of tour, favored by 24% of respondents.

When it comes to booking decisions, sustainability plays a key role, influencing 36.2% of participants, a clear sign that eco-friendly options are becoming increasingly important.

As for motivations, 27.5% of travelers prioritize unique experiences, while 22% are drawn by luxury accommodations. Luxury yachts also made waves, with 40.4% of respondents naming them their preferred mode of transport.