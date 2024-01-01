Check out these 10 affordable vacation destinations

Are you looking to take a vacation in 2024? Travel is a great way to escape from the harsh realities of everyday life, but it often comes with a hefty price tag. Many people avoid international travel due to the expectation that it will be too expensive. However, there are plenty of travel destinations that you can enjoy without breaking the bank.

For many people, 2024 is the first year since the pandemic that international travel feels attainable again. If you want to plan a vacation while on a budget, then you will be happy to know that there are plenty of travel tips to help make this possible. The first tip is to choose an affordable destination. These are just a few of the cheapest places to travel in 2024.

San Jose, Costa Rica

Daily budget (per person): $90-150

Free things to do: Mercado Central, La Sabana, Teatro Nacional

San Jose, Costa Rica, is one of the cheapest places to travel in 2024, especially if you visit during the low season of May to November. Costa Rica is known for being one of the best countries for hostel living, so if you don’t mind sharing a room with other travelers, you can enjoy lodging for as low as $10 a day. San Jose is full of wonderful things to do, and you can spend all day exploring the incredible markets and historic architecture.

Valencia, Spain

Daily budget (per person): $60-100

Free things to do: Jardines del Turia, La Lonja, Torres Serranos

Valencia, Spain, may not be as popular as Madrid or Barcelona, but there are still plenty of amazing things to do in the area. You can enjoy cheap grocery shopping and spend a day in the sun at one of the city’s many beaches. Valencia has a great public transportation system, and you can ride the buses in the city for just a few dollars each way.

Hanoi, Vietnam

Daily budget (per person): $30-100

Free things to do: Hanoi Night Market, One Pillar Pagoda, Old Quarter

Hanoi, Vietnam, is always at the top of the list when it comes to cheap vacations. Hotels and hostels are incredibly affordable, and you can spend all day walking the beautiful streets without the need to spend a dime. For a serene escape, stroll around the tranquil Hoan Kiem Lake. If you want to grab a bite to eat, then explore the city’s diverse culinary scene, savoring Vietnamese delicacies like Pho and Bun Cha in one of the many local eateries.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Daily budget (per person): $20-60

Free things to do: Perdana Botanical Garden, Batu Caves, Jalan Alor

Kuala Lumpur, the dynamic capital of Malaysia, seamlessly fuses modernity with tradition. The cityscape is dominated by prominent skyscrapers, which creates a futuristic backdrop against the many diverse neighborhoods. During the day, you can stroll down the colorful streets and admire the aromatic spice markets. The city comes alive at night with its trendy bars and clubs.

Istanbul, Turkey

Daily budget (per person): $90-140

Free things to do: Grand Bazaar, The Blue Mosque, Sultanahmet District

The city of Istanbul is unique and enchanting and offers a myriad of affordable experiences. You can wander through the vibrant Grand Bazaar, which is a labyrinth of narrow alleys offering budget-friendly shopping. Local street vendors offer affordable meals, making a vacation to Istanbul perfect for travelers without much money to spare.

Lagos, Portugal

Daily budget (per person): $60-140

Free things to do: Praia Dona Ana, Ponta da Piedade, Arch of Sao Goncalo

The city of Lagos, Portugal, exudes a laid-back vibe, making it an ideal vacation destination for budget-conscious travelers. Enjoy the inviting atmosphere of the historic Old Town, where you can venture down cobblestone streets with cozy cafes, cute local eateries, and eclectic street markets. Consider spending a day at Praia Dona Ana, which is one of the city’s most gorgeous beaches.

Krakow, Poland

Daily budget (per person): $30-70

Free things to do: Wawel Castle, Old Synagogue, St. Mary’s Basilica

When it comes to cheap vacations, Krakow, Poland, tops the list. You can immerse yourself in the city’s rich history by walking the Royal Route to Wawel Castle, which you can often step inside for a modest fee. Many of the city’s museums, such as the National Museum or MOCAK Museum of Contemporary Art in Krakow, offer discounted or free admission on certain days.

Zagreb, Croatia

Daily budget (per person): $70-100

Free things to do: Zagreb Cathedral, Mirogoj Cemetery, St. Mark’s Church

Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, is one of the country’s hidden gems. While the islands and coastal towns in Croatia are often overrun with tourists, Zagreb experiences much less traffic and is, therefore, more affordable. You will no doubt receive an authentic travel experience in Zagreb, and you can hang out with the locals on the lively Tkalčićeva Street or head over to the leafy parks of Zrinjevac and Maksimir for a stroll.

Bohol, Philippines

Daily budget (per person): $30-70

Free things to do: Baclayon Church, Chocolate Hills, Mahogany Forest

If you are looking for an affordable tropical vacation destination, then check out Bohol, Philippines. Explore the incredible Chocolate Hills, which is a series of unique geological formations spread across 50 square kilometers. You can also enjoy the incredible aquatic life at one of the many snorkeling and diving spots, such as Balicasag Island Marine Sanctuary.

Lima, Peru

Daily budget (per person): $70-100

Free things to do: Barranco, Love Park, Larcomar

Lima, Peru, offers an energetic atmosphere that caters well to travelers on a budget. Wander through the streets of Barranco to relish budget-friendly street food and take in the fantastic views of the Pacific along the Malecón boardwalk. You can dive into Lima’s cultural scene by visiting the Museo de Arte de Lima, which offers two-for-one entry on Sundays.

