ABTA names the 10 best destinations to visit in 2025

The travel association ABTA has just unveiled its list of the top 10 destinations to watch in 2025, offering inspiration for those looking to plan their next getaway. In addition to the exciting destinations, ABTA’s latest research reveals that 68% of travelers plan to take an overseas vacation this year, with 45% eager to explore a country they’ve never visited before. If you’re looking for fresh ideas for your next adventure, here are the destinations you should consider in 2025.

Topping the list is Belize, a compact tropical gem that offers something for every nature lover. With lush rainforests, gorgeous beaches, and inspiring historical sites, Belize is a must-visit destination in 2025. Explore the ancient Mayan ruins of Xunantunich, admire marine life while snorkeling at the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, and immerse yourself in the charming town of San Ignacio.

Next up is Denmark, a Scandinavian destination that has something for everyone. The capital, Copenhagen, is a food lover’s paradise, boasting some of the world’s best gastronomic experiences, alongside stunning city parks and iconic landmarks like Nyhavn and The King’s Garden. The harbors are so clean that they’re perfect for a refreshing swim. Venture beyond the city to discover Denmark’s rich Viking heritage in the historic town of Ribe, or unwind on the beautiful beaches of Skagen.

Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, offers some of the country’s most breathtaking landscapes, with each season bringing its own charm. In the summer, it’s an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, perfect for hiking and camping in national parks like Akan-Mashu and Daisetsuzan. When winter arrives, Hokkaido transforms into a snow lover’s dream, with world-class skiing at resorts like Teine and Kiroro Snow World.

Here’s the full list of ABTA’s top 10 places to watch in 2025.