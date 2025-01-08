 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

ABTA names the 10 best destinations to visit in 2025

These destinations are only growing in popularity.

By
Copenhagen
Amanda Teague / The Manual

The travel association ABTA has just unveiled its list of the top 10 destinations to watch in 2025, offering inspiration for those looking to plan their next getaway. In addition to the exciting destinations, ABTA’s latest research reveals that 68% of travelers plan to take an overseas vacation this year, with 45% eager to explore a country they’ve never visited before. If you’re looking for fresh ideas for your next adventure, here are the destinations you should consider in 2025.

Belize

Belize beach scene on Caye Caulker
amon1500 / Pixabay

Topping the list is Belize, a compact tropical gem that offers something for every nature lover. With lush rainforests, gorgeous beaches, and inspiring historical sites, Belize is a must-visit destination in 2025. Explore the ancient Mayan ruins of Xunantunich, admire marine life while snorkeling at the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, and immerse yourself in the charming town of San Ignacio. 

Recommended Videos

Denmark

Denmark
Amanda Teague / The Manual

Next up is Denmark, a Scandinavian destination that has something for everyone. The capital, Copenhagen, is a food lover’s paradise, boasting some of the world’s best gastronomic experiences, alongside stunning city parks and iconic landmarks like Nyhavn and The King’s Garden. The harbors are so clean that they’re perfect for a refreshing swim. Venture beyond the city to discover Denmark’s rich Viking heritage in the historic town of Ribe, or unwind on the beautiful beaches of Skagen. 

Related

Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan
jackmac34 / Pixabay

Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, offers some of the country’s most breathtaking landscapes, with each season bringing its own charm. In the summer, it’s an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, perfect for hiking and camping in national parks like Akan-Mashu and Daisetsuzan. When winter arrives, Hokkaido transforms into a snow lover’s dream, with world-class skiing at resorts like Teine and Kiroro Snow World.

The full list

Quebéc City, Quebéc, Canada
festivio / Pixabay

Here’s the full list of ABTA’s top 10 places to watch in 2025.

  • Belize
  • Denmark
  • Hokkaido, Japan
  • Hungary
  • Cote d’Azur France
  • Le Marche, Italy
  • Malawi
  • Oviedo, Spain
  • Quebec, Canada
  • Tasmania, Australia

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Chasing waterfalls? The best time to visit Niagara Falls
A seasonal guide to the falls.
Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is easily one of the most beautiful waterfalls in America (and Canada), and it’s no wonder it’s a bucket-list destination for so many travelers. Having visited countless times, from marveling at its frozen wonderland in the dead of winter to navigating the summer crowds, I can promise you, every season offers something unique and unforgettable.

In this post, we’ll break down the best time to visit Niagara Falls season by season, so you can plan your perfect adventure to this destination. Whether you’re chasing waterfalls for the stunning views, the misty boat rides, or the quieter off-season vibes, there’s a perfect time waiting just for you. Let’s dive in!
An overview of Niagara Falls

Read more
The best Midwest ski resorts for a weekend getaway on the slopes
Whether you're going with kids or your partner, these are the top Midwest ski resorts to check out
Ski lift

The Midwest is known for many things -- endless cornfields, die-hard football fans, and some of the friendliest people you'll ever meet. But while skiing may not be the first thing that comes to mind, the Midwest is home to some surprisingly impressive ski resorts that are ideal for winter enthusiasts. There are plenty of well-known ski towns in the Midwest, including the town of Ishpeming in northwestern Michigan, which is credited with being the so-called birthplace of organized skiing in America, as the original home of the National Ski Association, created in 1905 -- and now known as US Ski & Snowboard.

Remember, though, Midwestern winters can include extreme conditions, so be ready for bone-chilling winds and icy temperatures with the best ski and snowboard jackets and the best ski gloves in your snow sports arsenal. You'll also want to make sure your skis are good to go. After all, many experts say showing up with the right ski gear is the most important part of a day on the slopes. "When driving down an icy mountain road, it is reassuring to know your car is fitted with snow tires and fully functional brakes," said ski instructor Marco Furio in an interview with New Generation. "The same concept can be applied to skiing. The sport is about learning to trust your equipment and its capabilities, as well as your own."

Read more
The unmissable things to do in Philadelphia, from history to food
Exploring one of America's most historic cities
Philadelphia, PA

Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Philadelphia always felt like an adventure just waiting to happen. It wasn’t far -- just a short jaunt east -- but it might as well have been another world. The city’s rich history and unbeatable food scene have a way of pulling you in. Plus, every time I rewatch Rocky (and yes, I hum the theme song as I climb my own metaphorical steps), I’m ready to pack my bags and head back to the City of Brotherly Love.

Whether you’re a history buff, a foodie, or just someone who appreciates a good vibe, Philadelphia has something for everyone. It’s also been hailed as one of the best beer cities in the country, which makes it a perfect destination for craft beer lovers. From iconic landmarks like the Liberty Bell to hidden neighborhood gems, these are the best things to do in Philadelphia.
Independence National Historical Park

Read more