KLM Royal Dutch Airlines adds this new seating class

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines adds new seating class

By

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

After a two year process, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has completed the installation of a new seating class, Premium Comfort Class. The rollout is the largest product change for the airline in years, with every Boeing 787 and 777 outfitted with the class. It’s an intermediate seating class available on long haul flights, sitting neatly between Economy Class and World Business Class, offering more luxury and comfort than the former, at a lower price than the latter. Premium Comfort Class is designed for both business and leisure travelers.

Installing the Premium Comfort Class was an involved process


KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

To date, 54 aircraft have been equipped with Premium Comfort Class. The maintenance division of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines completed installation on all 787s a year and a half ago. Outfitting aircraft with the new class took about four to 16 days to complete. To make that happen, technicians worked through day and night. Today, all 777 aircraft also have Premium Comfort Class installed.

Barry ter Voert, Chief Experience Officer, commented: “Over the past two years, colleagues have worked very hard to make the addition of this new class possible. Passengers now have an extra option when booking a ticket, in addition to World Business Class and Economy Class. The first feedback from our passengers has been very positive. Passengers specifically mention having more comfort and tastier meals. That exactly matches our intentions.”

The all-new Premium Comfort Class is outfitted with unique seats, catering, and service. The class consists of 21 to 28 seats depending on aircraft. Compared to Economy, the seats are wider with more legroom, include footrests, and have larger seatback screens. Premium Comfort Class seats also offer more recline than Economy seats. 




