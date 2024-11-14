KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a new flight to Amsterdam

On May 8, 2025, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will add a direct flight from San Diego to Amsterdam. Embarking from San Diego International Airport (SAN) and arriving at KLM’s hub at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), the route will operate year-round aboard modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The flight takes off three days per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

SAN to AMS: Flight numbers and travel times

Flight KL640 takes off from SAN at 1:55 p.m., and lands at AMS the next day at 9:15 a.m. Flight KL639 departs AMS at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at SAN at 12:00 p.m. Flight time is approximately 11 hours. Travelers can choose from 30 World Business Class seats, 21 Premium Comfort Class seats, and 224 Economy seats.

When the flight debuts, it’ll be only the third nonstop route from San Diego to Europe, alongside flights from Lufthansa to Munich and British Airways to London. Additionally, since KLM Royal Dutch Airline is a SkyTeam Alliance member, it offers smooth transitions throughout Europe via partners like Air France and Delta Air Lines. The direct route follows KLM’s recent addition of service to Portland International Airport (PDX).

Boaz Hulsman, Vice President of Commercial, North America at Air-France KLM, said: “The launch of KLM’s direct service between Amsterdam and San Diego marks an exciting milestone in our North American expansion. This new route opens a gateway to Southern California’s dynamic economy while connecting the San Diego community to Amsterdam and beyond. We’re excited to offer seamless connectivity to over 160+ destinations, enhancing travel options for both business and leisure travelers.”