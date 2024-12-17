 Skip to main content
Sushi and vinyl: Houston’s hottest new restaurant blends gourmet handrolls with music

Book your spot at the intimate 15-seat counter.

By
Kira
Kira

Houston’s dining scene has just gotten a major upgrade with the opening of Kira, a revolutionary restaurant that redefines the dining experience. Created by Comma Hospitality, the team behind the acclaimed Neo, also in Houston, Kira combines the art of fine Japanese cuisine with a bespoke vinyl soundtrack, offering a multi-sensory journey.

Chef de Cuisine Mark Wong, known for his expertise in both French and Japanese techniques, crafts a menu that blends tradition with creative innovation. Dishes include high-end handrolls like the Seasonal Sashimi Set, featuring swordfish from Nova Scotia and Kanpachi from Kyushu, and the Ocean Trout Temaki with smoked masu, sour cream, and onion powder, offering a fresh take on Japanese classics. 

The experience is enhanced by a curated selection of cocktails and premium beverages, plus a unique dessert: hand-cranked kakigori shaved ice, flavored with raspberry essence and made from rare Kuramoto ice flown in from Japan.

Inspiration from Japanese record bars

Kira
Kira

While Kira’s food alone makes it a standout, it’s the music that truly elevates the experience. Drawing inspiration from traditional Japanese record bars, the restaurant integrates vinyl records into its core concept. Each dish is thoughtfully paired with handpicked tracks, spun on a state-of-the-art McIntosh stereo system, creating a multisensory dining journey.

Kira’s vinyl collection spans genres and eras, offering everything from Gil Scott-Heron’s 1970s classic ‘Pieces of a Man’ and Latin funk by The Salsoul Orchestra, to Japanese psychedelia from Shintaro Sakamoto and indie rock from Australia’s Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. With its carefully curated soundscape, Kira ensures that the music becomes as much a part of the experience as the food itself.

The restaurant features an intimate 15-seat counter, and guests can book directly through Kira’s website.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
