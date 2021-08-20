Whether Houston, Texas is a stop on a road trip across America or the hub for a business trip, this city has so much to offer. Houston is the fourth-largest city in the U.S., and that means it truly has everything one could want. From great sports teams and renowned performing arts to high-end restaurants and plenty of green (national) parks, there are endless ways to pass the time in Houston. With a few tips and several great restaurants to try, this southern city just might become one of your new favorite places.

Where to Stay

Airbnb: Heights Bungalow

Built in 1922, this bungalow has been lovingly restored by restoration and design experts. The charming home is well-equipped with all of the modern comforts guests would expect, though the cozy and comfortable space might make visitors want to curl up with a book in the study. There’s a full kitchen, a porch with a swing, and a luxurious king bed with blackout curtains in the bedroom. This Airbnb is owned by “super hosts” who are also dedicated to enhanced cleaning, so guests can feel safe.

Nearest airport: George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Time: 28 minutes via car

Distance: 20 miles

Budget: Hyatt Place Houston-North

Located on the north side of downtown, the Hyatt Place Houston is just an 11-minute cab ride from the intercontinental airport. The no-frills hotel offers everything guests could need such as Wi-Fi, a pool, a fitness center, and a coffee bar. The rooms are clean and efficient, and guests can easily shop or dine at local restaurants nearby. Guests can expect great food and good, friendly service from staff. For the price point, this hotel is hard to beat.

Nearest airport: George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Time: 11 minutes via car

Distance: 8 miles

Mid-Range: The Lancaster

Centrally located, The Lancaster is a luxury historic hotel that offers sleek, minimalistic rooms. The quiet and calm rooms are the perfect place to unwind after a long day at work or a busy day exploring the city. There’s a popular free wine hour and a breakfast buffet that past guests have highly rated. With a century of exceptional guest service behind The Lancaster, visitors can expect a lot from this 1920s boutique hotel.

Nearest airport: George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Time: 22 minutes via car

Distance: 20 miles

Where to Eat

Whether you are visiting Houston on your own or passing through on business, these impressive restaurants should undoubtedly be on your list. Many offer to-go orders for pick-up or no-contact delivery to accommodate safe practices under COVID-19 restrictions, but dine-in with a reservation is also an option at other establishments. Below is a guide to the restaurant’s prices.

“$” = budget-friendly or cheap

“$$” = average

“$$$” = expensive

Barbecue: Feges BBQ

Feges BBQ is one of the most popular barbecue joints in Houston with two locations. The quick-service restaurants offer tons of delicious sides and meats that pack huge flavors. Customers can even buy their meat in bulk to take home. Try the ribs and brisket with sides of mac and cheese, potatoes, and carrots for a winning combination.

$$

Modern: Squable

Squable is a local favorite thanks to its renowned French cheeseburger loaded with melted raclette cheese. The cool and clean modern restaurant also offers a wide range of small plates inspired by European cuisine. A modern spin on favorite dishes as well as thoughtful new dishes provides plenty for customers to choose from and try. This is a place you’ll want to return to again and again.

$$

Vegan: Soul Food Vegan

Soul Food Vegan is the soul food restaurant of vegetarian and vegan dreams. The extensive menu offers all-veggie takes on classic dishes ranging from a rib platter to mushroom po’boy. There’s even a soul food vegan platter that comes with a cauliflower steak or jackfruit ribs, mac and cheese, collard greens, and dirty rice. This is definitely one to add to the bucket list for all who follow a plant-based diet.

$$

Breakfast: The Breakfast Klub

If it’s good enough for Beyoncé, it’s good enough for everyone. The Breakfast Klub is a massively popular haunt, so expect a line. However, the dishes that await customers inside make it all worth it. Choose from eggs Benedict on a biscuit, an amazing plate of chicken and waffles, or even wings and waffles if you prefer. You can’t go wrong here even if you simply order an omelet or a breakfast sandwich.

$$

Occasion: Doris Metropolitan

If there’s one thing you can expect from Houston, it’s an overload of steakhouses. But if you want to enjoy a next-level steak with a refreshing twist, then head to Doris Metropolitan. The sides are lighter and much fresher than typical options, and the dry-aged steaks are well worth the price. Book a reservation and splurge on a decadent night out at this Mediterranean-inspired steakhouse.

$$$

What to Do

There are quite a few avenues of activities visitors to Houston can take. Those looking to really experience the city should consider getting tickets to one of the local games or shows. There’s the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the Houston Symphony at Jones Hall, or an array of sports worth watching depending on the season.

Houston also has tons of parks and open spaces perfect for relaxing in nature or seeing the city while jogging. Plan a route through Hermann Park, Buffalo Bayou, Discovery Green, or Houston’s many murals and street art. Houston is also home to many diverse museums such as the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum, the Art Car Museum, The Menil Collection (a large collection of Menil art located in Neartown), and a natural science museum. The Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston are also well worth a visit.

No matter how you spend your time in Houston, this growing city is a wonderful melding of cultures. Though there are plenty of tourist attractions, explore the great restaurant scene and shopping to really get a feel for the city. Visitors won’t regret delving a little deeper into the city with local events.

How to Save Money on Your Trip to Houston, Texas

Experiences

Houston, Texas is popularly known for its abundant number of parks and green spaces, scenic bike trails, and great outdoor areas, making it the ideal destination for people who want to experience the wonders of the city without having to worry about too much pollution and its effect on your health. Clearly, there’s a lot you can do with these green, large spaces. However, if you’re still unsure what to do, lets you book fun budget-friendly (or luxurious) activities to make your vacation in the city worthwhile.

Hotels

There’s no denying that the hotel industry in Houston, or anywhere for that matter, isn’t doing well these days due to the pandemic. Fortunately, there are reports that hotels are slowly recovering from the hit COVID-19 delivered. And there’s no better way to contribute to Houston’s local economy than booking a hotel on with the best deals to relax after a tiring day of enjoying the wonders of the city.

Vehicle Rentals

While renting a bike is a nice idea due to the scenic bike trails the city has to offer, renting a car is a good idea as well if you want to get around to places that are somewhat distant. Additionally, not only is it convenient, but it also saves you more time, so you can enjoy more fun activities. also has the best deals for car rentals.

