 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Kansas City to launch world’s first barbecue museum in 2025

This 4,223-square-foot museum will dive into the history of barbecue around the nation.

By
Museum of BBQ
Visit Kansas City

Barbecue has long been a symbol of American culinary tradition, and soon Kansas City, one of the nation’s barbecue capitals, will take that heritage to a new level. The world’s first Museum of BBQ is set to open in the spring of 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri, offering visitors an immersive journey through the rich history and diverse styles of this beloved cooking method.

The museum will feature dedicated rooms that explore the key elements and regional variations of barbecue, giving guests a comprehensive experience of the flavors, techniques, and culture behind the smoke. A gift shop will also allow visitors to take home a piece of the barbecue tradition, offering everything from rubs and sauces to BBQ-themed merchandise.

Recommended Videos

“Barbecue is a feast for your senses,” says museum founder Jonathan Bender in a social media post. “Here in one of the BBQ capitals of the world, we’re creating a place where you can immerse yourself in the stories of barbecue.”

Related

What to expect from the Museum of BBQ

Museum of BBQ
Visit Kansas City

Set to open in spring 2025, the Museum of BBQ will span a 4,223-square-foot space within Kansas City’s Crown Center shopping center. Visitors can expect an interactive experience that takes them on two storytelling trails.

The first trail delves into the essential elements of barbecue – Meat, Rub/Spice, Wood, Fire, Smoke, and Sauce – highlighting how pitmasters transform raw ingredients into mouthwatering meals. 

The second trail explores the distinct barbecue traditions of the major American regions: the Carolinas, Memphis, Texas, and Kansas City. Each area has developed its own unique flavors, techniques, and styles, and the museum will showcase how these regions have influenced the national barbecue landscape.

“This is a place where barbecue comes alive,” says Bender, who is partnering with renowned chef and restaurateur Alex Pope to bring the museum to life. “We want you to play, learn, and leave with a deeper appreciation for the joy and community that is central to barbecue culture.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
This trendy neighborhood was just named the coolest in the U.S.
Have you been to this Pacific Northwest neighborhood?
Kerns Portland

Time Out just released its highly anticipated list of the World’s Coolest Neighborhoods, and one trendy U.S. district has earned its spot among the globe’s most exciting areas. Kerns, a lively pocket in Portland, Oregon, ranked fifth in the world, standing out for its eclectic blend of food, art, and community-driven culture.

Situated in central and southeast Portland, Kerns offers visitors and locals a cool mix of old and new. From its charming craftsman homes to its indie record shops, the neighborhood embodies Portland’s signature laid-back vibe. One of the neighborhood’s highlights is the iconic Laurelhurst Theater, a historic art-deco cinema where you can catch indie films and cult classics.

Read more
These unexpected cities are great for fall activities
Add these destinations to your fall travel bucket list
San Francisco

Autumn travelers may want to rethink their traditional destination choices this year. According to a new survey by Clarks, some unexpected cities are ranking high for fall activities like walking trails, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes, thanks to their walkability and seasonal charm.

The survey, which polled over 1,000 Americans, revealed San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Seattle as top fall destinations among large cities, with walkability playing a key role in their appeal. San Francisco, which scored highest among large cities with an index score of 86.7, was also praised for its beautiful fall foliage.

Read more
The best fall road trips in the U.S.: The most scenic routes for autumn adventures
Gas up the car and hit the road
Autumn Mountains

If you’ve looked at a fall foliage map recently, you know it’s the perfect time to plan a scenic road trip to soak in the season’s changing colors. One of the best ways to experience the beauty of the changing seasons is by taking a fall road trip through some of the country’s most scenic routes. Whether you’re dreaming of a classic New England adventure or seeking a more unique journey along the West Coast, we’ve rounded up the best fall road trips that offer stunning views and unforgettable experiences.
American Fork Canyon, Utah

American Fork Canyon, located in Utah, is one of the best spots in the country for a fall road trip, attracting over a million visitors every year. The Alpine Scenic Loop Backway is the perfect route for taking in the stunning fall foliage. If you stick to State Road 92 and don’t plan on using any recreation facilities, you can skip the fees! But if you want to stay longer and enjoy all the area has to offer – like camping at Timpanogos Campground, fishing at American Fork River, or hiking the popular Timpanogos Cave – you’ll need a 1 to 3-day pass for $10 or a 7-day pass for $20.
Green Mountains, Vermont

Read more