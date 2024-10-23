This 4,223-square-foot museum will dive into the history of barbecue around the nation.

Barbecue has long been a symbol of American culinary tradition, and soon Kansas City, one of the nation’s barbecue capitals, will take that heritage to a new level. The world’s first Museum of BBQ is set to open in the spring of 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri, offering visitors an immersive journey through the rich history and diverse styles of this beloved cooking method.

The museum will feature dedicated rooms that explore the key elements and regional variations of barbecue, giving guests a comprehensive experience of the flavors, techniques, and culture behind the smoke. A gift shop will also allow visitors to take home a piece of the barbecue tradition, offering everything from rubs and sauces to BBQ-themed merchandise.

Recommended Videos

“Barbecue is a feast for your senses,” says museum founder Jonathan Bender in a social media post. “Here in one of the BBQ capitals of the world, we’re creating a place where you can immerse yourself in the stories of barbecue.”

What to expect from the Museum of BBQ

Set to open in spring 2025, the Museum of BBQ will span a 4,223-square-foot space within Kansas City’s Crown Center shopping center. Visitors can expect an interactive experience that takes them on two storytelling trails.

The first trail delves into the essential elements of barbecue – Meat, Rub/Spice, Wood, Fire, Smoke, and Sauce – highlighting how pitmasters transform raw ingredients into mouthwatering meals.

The second trail explores the distinct barbecue traditions of the major American regions: the Carolinas, Memphis, Texas, and Kansas City. Each area has developed its own unique flavors, techniques, and styles, and the museum will showcase how these regions have influenced the national barbecue landscape.

“This is a place where barbecue comes alive,” says Bender, who is partnering with renowned chef and restaurateur Alex Pope to bring the museum to life. “We want you to play, learn, and leave with a deeper appreciation for the joy and community that is central to barbecue culture.”