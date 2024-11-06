Jet Blue begins flying from JFK Airport to Bonaire

 Skip to main content
Jet Blue begins flying from New York to Bonaire

Yesterday, Jet Blue began flying from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to the island of Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport (BON). The airline announced the route in May, and with its addition, Jet Blue now serves all the “ABC” islands — an abbreviation for the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao in the Leeward Antilles.

More details on the JFK to BON flight

The New York to Bonaire flight occurs twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flight 1643 from JFK to BON departs at 7:00 a.m. and arrives at 12:46 p.m. Flight 1644 from BON to JFK takes off at 2:10 p.m. and lands at 6:30 p.m. Jet Blue is the only airline offering direct service between the two destinations. 

The route follows Jet Blue’s move toward visits to friends and family and leisure travel from its larger hub. This winter, the Bonaire flight is the airline’s 34th Latin American and Caribbean destination from JFK. In addition to the ABC islands, the carrier flies to St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport in the Dutch Caribbean.

David Jehn, Vice President of Network Planning and Airline Partnerships at JetBlue, displayed his enthusiasm for the new service, saying: “Renowned for its natural beauty, pristine beaches, and warm hospitality, we are excited to launch service to Bonaire, introducing a new destination and more travel options to our customers looking for a Caribbean getaway. Expanding our service in the Caribbean demonstrates our commitment to continue providing our customers exceptional travel options and experiences while promoting tourism and accessibility.”

