Icelandair announces route to this Florida destination

Beginning in autumn 2025, Icelandair will connect Reykjavík’s Keflavik International Airport (KEF) to Miami International Airport (MIA). The trip from fjords and snow to sun and palm trees will run through March aboard a modern Airbus aircraft. The route will be Miami’s 21st international destination.

The trip is aboard a brand-new Airbus A321LR

Passengers can travel comfortably from Iceland’s arctic air to Miami’s tropical warmth, flying on a brand-new Airbus A321LR aircraft. Flight time is about seven and a half to eight hours. At the moment, no other airline serves the route. The flights will operate three times weekly, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Not only that, but KEF offers North American travelers multiple connections across Europe. There, passengers can connect to more than 30 destinations in Scandinavia, the UK, and continental Europe.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO said: “We are thrilled to be opening a new gateway from Europe to sunny Florida via Iceland and from Miami to Iceland and beyond. With the new long-range and fuel-efficient Airbus aircraft we are able to add new and exciting destinations and Miami is a great addition. Miami will fit well into our route network, with convenient connections via Iceland to our 34 destinations in Europe. Welcome aboard Miami!”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava commented: I applaud Icelandair for deciding to expand into South Florida with nonstop Reykjavik service at MIA, which will soon give our residents direct access to the majestic natural beauty of Iceland. We look forward to giving Icelandair and their passengers from across Europe a warm welcome to Miami-Dade County.