Hyatt prepares to lead luxury travel with 50 new hotels opening by 2026

Hyatt is set to expand both its Lifestyle and Luxury portfolios

By

Hyatt is making a powerful statement in the world of luxury and lifestyle travel, announcing at ILTM Cannes an ambitious pipeline of over 50 new hotels set to open globally by 2026. Building on years of remarkable growth, Hyatt is strategically expanding its two key portfolios, Luxury and Lifestyle, to meet the growing needs of travelers across the world.

The Luxury portfolio, which includes brands like Park Hyatt, Alila, and Miraval, caters to guests with refined tastes who value impeccable service and exclusive experiences. Hyatt’s dedication to this segment is clear, with luxury and upper-upscale rooms now making up 70% of its global offering and 28 luxury properties added in just the last three years.

Meanwhile, the Lifestyle portfolio, featuring brands such as Andaz, Thompson Hotels, and the recently acquired Standard International, is crafted for those who seek diverse, culturally immersive experiences. Since 2017, Hyatt has quintupled its lifestyle room count and continues to grow rapidly, with 28 new lifestyle hotels planned in 2024 alone.

“We don’t take for granted that we are the brand of choice for high-end travellers,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, VP & Global Brand Leader, Lifestyle & Luxury Brands, Hyatt. “This trust drives us to constantly explore new and innovative ways to deliver unparalleled and unique experiences that exceed guest expectations. Our commitment is to create transformative and memorable travel moments that not only bring our guests back but also reinforce their confidence that Hyatt will always provide the pinnacle of hospitality.”

Targeting Europe and beyond

Miraval The Red Sea
Miraval Resorts

As demand for luxury travel surged in 2023 and continues to grow, Europe is emerging as a prime market for expansion. According to Savills, Europe’s luxury hotel stock is projected to increase by 52.8% by 2028, reflecting strong investor confidence in the segment’s long-term potential. Hyatt is strategically aligning with this trend by enhancing its presence not only in Europe but in key destinations worldwide.

Among Hyatt’s robust pipeline of over 50 luxury and lifestyle hotels set to open by 2026 is Miraval the Red Sea, marking the Miraval brand’s international debut. Scheduled for late 2025, this exclusive resort will offer incredible wellness experiences and feature one of the largest spas in the Red Sea region.

Beyond the Red Sea, Hyatt’s expansion reaches multiple continents with openings like Dream Valle de Guadalupe in Mexico and Alila Donago Island in China, appealing to luxury travelers. Lifestyle travelers can look forward to properties such as Andaz Miami Beach and Andaz Gold Coast.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Traveling to Spain? These new rules just kicked in
These new rules apply from today, December 2.
Spain

If Spain is on your travel itinerary, there are some new rules you’ll need to know about. Starting today (December 2), travelers to this popular European destination will be required to provide additional personal information when booking accommodations or renting cars.

The change comes as part of a new law designed to enhance national security, requiring businesses to share customer details with the Spanish government.

Barbados travel guide: How to experience Bajan culture to the fullest
How to experience Bajan culture to the fullest
Hilton Barbados Resort

Known as the birthplace of rum, the stunning island of Barbados has something to offer every type of traveler. The island offers historical landmarks and attractions for the history lover, such as the Charles Fort UNESCO World Heritage Site and Harrison's Cave. It also offers over 80 pristine white-sand beaches for travelers seeking relaxation.

For the food adventurer, the island has endless restaurants featuring rich culture and cuisine. No matter what you're looking for, you'll find something new to explore every time you visit Barbados. Here's how to experience Bajan culture to the fullest, from the best attractions to the best spots for local cuisine.
Where to stay

Silicon Valley to debut first-ever Treehouse Hotel in the U.S.
This 111-room property is set to open March 1, 2025.
Treehouse Hotel

Silicon Valley is about to welcome a groundbreaking new hotel experience. SH Hotels & Resorts has announced the debut of the Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley, slated to open on March 1. Located in Sunnyvale, California, this marks the brand's first U.S. location. The hotel will open with 111 rooms, with plans to expand to 254. 

"At Treehouse, we're all about breaking the mold and inviting our guests to do the same," says Raul Leal, Chief Executive Officer of SH Hotels & Resorts. "Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley offers an inspiring campus with so many different and unique experiences. Whether visiting with friends and family or for a corporate retreat, you can ride bikes under the trees, get fit, hide out by a firepit, enjoy vibrant food & beverage offerings, or simply explore and uncover something new around every corner."
Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley: The details

