Hyatt prepares to lead luxury travel with 50 new hotels opening by 2026

Hyatt is making a powerful statement in the world of luxury and lifestyle travel, announcing at ILTM Cannes an ambitious pipeline of over 50 new hotels set to open globally by 2026. Building on years of remarkable growth, Hyatt is strategically expanding its two key portfolios, Luxury and Lifestyle, to meet the growing needs of travelers across the world.

The Luxury portfolio, which includes brands like Park Hyatt, Alila, and Miraval, caters to guests with refined tastes who value impeccable service and exclusive experiences. Hyatt’s dedication to this segment is clear, with luxury and upper-upscale rooms now making up 70% of its global offering and 28 luxury properties added in just the last three years.

Meanwhile, the Lifestyle portfolio, featuring brands such as Andaz, Thompson Hotels, and the recently acquired Standard International, is crafted for those who seek diverse, culturally immersive experiences. Since 2017, Hyatt has quintupled its lifestyle room count and continues to grow rapidly, with 28 new lifestyle hotels planned in 2024 alone.

“We don’t take for granted that we are the brand of choice for high-end travellers,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, VP & Global Brand Leader, Lifestyle & Luxury Brands, Hyatt. “This trust drives us to constantly explore new and innovative ways to deliver unparalleled and unique experiences that exceed guest expectations. Our commitment is to create transformative and memorable travel moments that not only bring our guests back but also reinforce their confidence that Hyatt will always provide the pinnacle of hospitality.”

Targeting Europe and beyond

As demand for luxury travel surged in 2023 and continues to grow, Europe is emerging as a prime market for expansion. According to Savills, Europe’s luxury hotel stock is projected to increase by 52.8% by 2028, reflecting strong investor confidence in the segment’s long-term potential. Hyatt is strategically aligning with this trend by enhancing its presence not only in Europe but in key destinations worldwide.

Among Hyatt’s robust pipeline of over 50 luxury and lifestyle hotels set to open by 2026 is Miraval the Red Sea, marking the Miraval brand’s international debut. Scheduled for late 2025, this exclusive resort will offer incredible wellness experiences and feature one of the largest spas in the Red Sea region.

Beyond the Red Sea, Hyatt’s expansion reaches multiple continents with openings like Dream Valle de Guadalupe in Mexico and Alila Donago Island in China, appealing to luxury travelers. Lifestyle travelers can look forward to properties such as Andaz Miami Beach and Andaz Gold Coast.