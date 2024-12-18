Hawaiian Airlines debuts its second Premier Club at this airport

Hawaiian Airlines just opened its second Premier Club at Kahului Airport (OGG) in Maui, with 1,175 square feet of lounge and dining space. The club provides a luxury sanctuary for Premier Club, Pualani Gold and Platinum Members, First-Class passengers, and Priority Pass Members. The space takes inspiration from Maui’s stunning surroundings, like expansive geography, purple sunsets, volcanos, and forests.

Maui’s new Premier Club enhances the travel experience

Johanna Franco, Travel Experience Manager at Hawaiian Airlines, said: “We recognized the need for additional space for our guests traveling out of OGG and began the nine-month process to open a second Premier Club lounge. We’re excited to continue to provide our guests with an elevated travel experience, whether it’s at our airports at the start of their journey or once the are comfortably onboard our aircraft.”

The new space is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily and across from Gate 15. There’s room for 36 people, with amenities like free Wi-Fi, charging stations, and local snacks and drinks by Hawaiian Chip Company, Lion Coffee, and more.

The lounge is the airline’s sixth Premier Club in Hawaii. Additional locations include Honolulu, Oahu (NHL); Hilo, Hawaii Island (ITO); Kona, Hawaii Island (KOA); and Lihue, Kauai (LIH).

Photos of the new OGG lounge show a peaceful setting, with natural light, earth tones, and ample views. Wooden highlights hearken to island forests, and abstract artwork captures the ocean’s mystique. Palm trees lean into the breeze outside the window, giving a perfect vista to rest and recharge before or after a flight.