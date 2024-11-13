Hawaiian Airlines celebrates 95th Anniversary with accessories collection

Hawaiian Airlines and the ALOHA Collection are joining forces to commemorate the airline’s 95th anniversary. The carrier is the original provider of air travel to the islands, and the ALOHA Collection is a well-known splash-proof accessories brand. Luxury retailer DFS is also a partner, and will sell the gear at two locations. Here are the details of the Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection.

What the Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection includes

The Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection consists of 11 pieces of vintage-inspired accessories. Purple, pink, and orange hues honor the airline’s 1970’s era, taking inspiration from sunrises and its female mascot, Pualani. Leading the collection is the Flight Bag ($70), inspired by aviation and constructed of ALOHA’s KEEP IT LIGHT Nylon. It’s light and packable, and perfect for ocean getaways.

Recommended Videos

The collection is available at www.Aloha-Collection.com, the ALOHA Collection store in Honolulu’s Ala Moana Center, DFS Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, and DFS Waikīkī.

Additional items in the collection include:

Cutie in Vintage Pualani ($20): A splash-proof clip-on pouch

Small Pouch in Puakolu and Vintage Hawaiian ($36):Versatile splash-proof pouch

Mid Pouch in Lei Pualani ($46): Good for packing essentials

Le Tour in Scenic Route and Puakolu ($54): Crossbody bag with strap

Day Tripper in Lei Pualani ($74): Do-anything, go-anywhere bag

Hip Pack in Scenic Route ($50): Spacious pack with secure pockets

Backpack in Scenic Route ($66): Lightweight, durable backpack

Weekender in Vintage Hawaiian ($74): Light and durable duffel

The full collection can be viewed at www.aloha-collection.com/collections/hawaiian-airlines

Alisa Onishi, senior director of brand and community at Hawaiian Airlines, said: “This colorful collaboration is the perfect opportunity for our guests and ALOHA Collection fans to join our anniversary celebration with beautiful accessories that show their love for our brand no matter where they go, from island hopping at 25,000 feet to beach-front shopping in Waikīkī.”