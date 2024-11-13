Hawaiian Airlines celebrates 95th Anniversary with accessories collection

 Skip to main content
Hawaiian Airlines collaborates with ALOHA Collection for commemorative gear

By
Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection
Hawaiian Airlines and the ALOHA Collection are joining forces to commemorate the airline’s 95th anniversary. The carrier is the original provider of air travel to the islands, and the ALOHA Collection is a well-known splash-proof accessories brand. Luxury retailer DFS is also a partner, and will sell the gear at two locations. Here are the details of the Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection.

What the Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection includes

Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection
The Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection consists of 11 pieces of vintage-inspired accessories. Purple, pink, and orange hues honor the airline’s 1970’s era, taking inspiration from sunrises and its female mascot, Pualani. Leading the collection is the Flight Bag ($70), inspired by aviation and constructed of ALOHA’s KEEP IT LIGHT Nylon. It’s light and packable, and perfect for ocean getaways.

The collection is available at www.Aloha-Collection.com, the ALOHA Collection store in Honolulu’s Ala Moana Center, DFS Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, and DFS Waikīkī. 

Additional items in the collection include:

  • Cutie in Vintage Pualani ($20): A splash-proof clip-on pouch
  • Small Pouch in Puakolu and Vintage Hawaiian ($36):Versatile splash-proof pouch
  • Mid Pouch in Lei Pualani ($46): Good for packing essentials
  • Le Tour in Scenic Route and Puakolu ($54): Crossbody bag with strap
  • Day Tripper in Lei Pualani ($74): Do-anything, go-anywhere bag
  • Hip Pack in Scenic Route ($50): Spacious pack with secure pockets
  • Backpack in Scenic Route ($66): Lightweight, durable backpack
  • Weekender in Vintage Hawaiian ($74): Light and durable duffel

The full collection can be viewed at www.aloha-collection.com/collections/hawaiian-airlines

Alisa Onishi, senior director of brand and community at Hawaiian Airlines, said: “This colorful collaboration is the perfect opportunity for our guests and ALOHA Collection fans to join our anniversary celebration with beautiful accessories that show their love for our brand no matter where they go, from island hopping at 25,000 feet to beach-front shopping in Waikīkī.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Qantas introduces the “Palau Paradise Express”
Qantas adds route to Palau
Rock Islands, Palau

Today, Qantas opened booking for its new route, the “Palau Paradise Express,” with introductory fares available through early next week. Set to take off December 7, the flight travels from Brisbane to the Pacific Island Nation of Palau, comprised of more than 300 islands. There, travelers can find pristine waters and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Rock Islands. 
The “Palau Paradise Express” continues Qantas’ route expansion
The flight to Palau is Qantas’ fifth international route to debut from the Sunshine State in the past year, joining trips from Brisbane to Manila and Vanuatu. The service is included in a contract awarded by the federal government, which helps nurture healthy tourism, trade, and people-to-people links between Australia and Palau. The flight will operate weekly aboard a Boeing 737. Flight time is approximately six hours. 

Qantas CEO International Cam Wallace commented: “When we first announced the ‘Palau Paradise Express’ in October, we saw an immediate surge in website traffic for searches to the destination, which shows the huge interest from travellers for new, more undiscovered destinations. We know Australians are always looking for unique holiday spots and we’re so excited to offer Qantas customers the chance to explore Palau with our new flights.”

Delta earns numerous accolades in the Forbes Travel Guide’s Luxury Air Travel Awards
Delta Air Lines awarded "Best U.S. Airline" by Forbes Travel Guide
Delta 767-400 ER

Delta Air Lines earned five accolades in Forbes Travel Guide’s new Luxury Air Travel Awards. Among the wins was the “Best U.S. Airline” due to the carrier’s “strong reputation for its consistency, loyalty program and customer service.” The awards came after detailed research by Forbes Travel Guide, including survey results from 5,000 well-traveled people.
The categories Delta won in the Luxury Travel Awards
Delta One JFK Lounge Delta Air Lines

Besides receiving “Best U.S. Airline”, Delta also topped several other categories, demonstrating its market-leading offerings. Here’s where it won, along with commentary from Forbes Travel Guide.
Best Domestic Class
Forbes noted that flying Delta One “gives you access to the new Delta One lounges, Missoni amenity kits with Grown Alchemist products … and a 180-degree flatbed seat.” 
Best U.S. Airline Lounge: JFK Delta One lounge
“The first lounge dedicated to Delta One passengers debuted in June with an expansive 39,707-square-foot space that includes a year-round terrace, nine relaxation pods, eight shower suites and a full-service brasserie.”
Best Loyalty Program
“The complimentary SkyMiles program gives members free Wi-Fi on most domestic flights (and soon international ones), miles without expiration dates and the ability to earn miles with more than 20 partners.”
Best Airline App
“The user-friendly app allows you to upgrade your seat, receive the latest gate and flight changes, track your bags, navigate airports, locate Sky Club lounges and more.”

Iberia Airlines is the first to fly the Airbus A321XLR
Iberia Airlines debuts new Airbus plane
Iberia A321XLR

Yesterday, Iberia Airlines — Spain’s flagship airline — became the first to fly the new Airbus A321XLR (Xtra-Long Range). The flight, which embarked from Madrid and arrived in Paris, took just over 90 minutes and landed around 10:00 a.m. The new aircraft is innovative, combining a single-aisle layout with long-haul capability. Compared to wide-body planes, the A321XLR offers up to 30 percent fuel savings.
The Airbus A321XLR will increase Iberia’s transoceanic capabilities

Airbus announced the A321XLR in June 2019 as the world’s longest-range single-aisle aircraft. Subsequently, airlines planes hundreds of orders, as they look to open new markets with low capacity, long-haul airplanes. Not only that, but the new jet costs about the same as twin-aisle long-haul aircraft, making it an appealing option for route expansion.

