Hawaiian Airlines closes this flagship lounge

Hawaiian Airlines will close its Apartment 1929 lounge

By
Apartment 1929 lounge
Apartment 1929 lounge Hawaiian Airlines / Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines will close its Apartment 1929 lounge barely a year after its opening. The Honolulu-based airline will also wind down its premium airport VIP service. The closure occurs on March 14, barely a year past the lounge’s opening.

Hawaiian Airlines unveiled the VIP service and lounge in February 2024. The service didn’t require elite status, a special credit card, or a business or first-class ticket. Hawaiian passengers simply needed to pay for the service. But a year in, the tides changed, and both will be discontinued.

Hawaiian Airlines changes its strategy for premium experiences

Apartment 1929 lounge
Apartment 1929 lounge Hawaiian Airlines

Apartment 1929 was a truly premium experience, a small space within Terminal 1 at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). It carried a full menu from downtown Honolulu’s Bar Leather Apron, recipient of a James Beard award. Inside, there was space for 24 guests, along with showers for a refresh before or after a trip. Sofas and tables provided a relaxing space to recharge during travels. The lounge’s name hearkened to the airline’s founding in 1929. 

Hawaiian Airlines passengers had to purchase Premium Airport Service to access the lounge. Prices began at $500 for two and offered concierge-like perks, including an escort through the terminal, priority baggage handling, and a private chauffeur between terminals or to rental cars.

But now, with the merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, changes are taking place, which includes a unified lounge strategy. Hawaiian Airlines stated that it’s “developing an enhanced lounge program with Alaska Airlines to bring greater value to more guests in Hawai’i and across our network.”

