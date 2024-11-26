Hawaiian Airlines will discontinue route to Austin, Texas

Next year, Hawaiian Airlines will end its nonstop flight from Honolulu to Austin, Texas. The last trip will occur on March 26, 2025, with a gradual ramping down until then. The airline launched the route in April 2021, looking to seize on Austin’s tech hub status and interest in Hawaii travel. The cancellation reflects a lack of popularity and Hawaiian’s further integration with Alaska Airlines post-merger.

Hawaiian Airlines is fine-tuning its network after recent merger

Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines recently joined forces and will integrate and optimize their offerings. Part of that is fine-tuning routes and schedules, leading to the cancellation of the Honolulu to Austin flight. At the moment, the route operates three times per week aboard an Airbus A330-200. In January, that decreases to twice per week before ending on March 26, 2025.

The change continues the pattern of the newly formed partnership adjusting routes and schedules. That includes adding a second daily flight between Seattle and Honolulu on April 22, 2025, using an Airbus A330 aircraft. Travelers will have the choice between a 12:35 p.m. departure or an overnight trip leaving at 9:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for Hawaiian confirmed the news: “As we begin the exciting work to integrate our combined networks to offer our guests more flights and connections to more cities, we are making some initial adjustments to a few routes. Effective March 27th, we will serve Honolulu-Austin via one-stop connections in San Diego, Seattle, and our other gateways, and discontinue our thrice-weekly nonstop service so we can redeploy aircraft elsewhere in our network.”