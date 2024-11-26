 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

New government report calls out these airlines before hearing next week

Government report details airline fees

By
Passengers on airplane
OrnaW via Pixabay

Today, a Senate subcommittee report calls out airlines for charging passengers “junk fees” for seat selection or carry-on bags, and racking up billions of dollars in the process. For seat selection alone, five airlines more than $12 billion between 2018 and 2023. In the past, that “unbundled cost” was included with a standard ticket. 

The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations issued the critical report ahead of a hearing next week, where executives from Delta, Spirit, Frontier, United, and American will testify.

Recommended Videos

How airlines added more costs for everyday travelers

Airplane cabin aisle
Karsten Winegeart via Unsplash

The report details how, in 2023, airlines charged hundreds of dollars per passenger for extra legroom seats. United Airlines charged up to $319, Spirit Airlines as much as $299, Delta Air Lines up to $264, Frontier Airlines $141, and American Airlines up to $140. But that’s not all. Airlines also added costs for carry-ons and incentivized workers to levy bag fees.

Related

An excerpt from the report says: “Seat fees have grown more expensive and farther-reaching. These five airlines charge passengers extra for additional legroom, aisle and window seats, or even selecting a seat in advance, compelling parents with minor children to pay to sit together.”

The report also details Frontier and Spirit spending $26 million in 2022 and 2023 to incentivize gate agents “to catch passengers allegedly not following airline bag policies, often forcing those passengers to pay a bag fee or miss their flight.”

Industry group Airlines for America pushed back on the report, saying: “The subcommittee clearly lacks appreciation for the fact that air travel today is democratized, allowing Americans across all income levels to fly. Today, because of the revolution in air travel, nearly ninety percent of Americans have flown. That is because Americans have the power of choice to pay for the services they want and forgo those they don’t.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines are offering special fares to these destinations
Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines ad
Sydney, Australia harbor

Starting today and continuing through November 21, Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines are offering special fares from the Pacific Northwest to Australia and New Zealand. The flights from Portland and Seattle are the most direct route to the Southern Hemisphere, and include a stopover in Honolulu. Fares start at $390 one-way for travel dates through April 30, 2025, for Auckland, New Zealand, and February 1 through September 30, 2025, for Sydney, Australia. 
Additional details of the Down Under flight deals
Auckland, New Zealand Tim Marshall via Unsplash

The flights will be on Airbus A330 widebody aircraft, with 18 Premium Cabin lie-flat leather seats, 68 popular Extra Comfort seats, and 192 main cabin seats. Also included is complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi access for a streaming-quality connection anywhere in the world. Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines offer the most direct flights from Portland and Seattle to Honolulu. From there, Hawaiian flies to Auckland and Sydney. 
Honolulu flight schedule:

Read more
Frontier Airlines has a stunning promotion before Thanksgiving
Frontier Airlines offering big discounts
Frontier airlines aircraft closeup

Yesterday, Frontier Airlines debuted its “Thank You Sale,” offering up to 100% off base fares. Through November 20, customers can use the code SAVE100 for 100% off base fares for flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and 50% off base fares for trips on Mondays and Thursdays. The deals are good for travel through February 26, 2025. To take advantage of the sale, customers must book on FlyFrontier.com.
More on the Thanksgiving promo

Though the promo offers amazing deals, there are some restrictions. Flights must be booked seven days in advance, and certain blackout dates apply. The promo is only good for base fares on round-trip flights. The promo is available until 11:59 p.m. on November 20. 

Read more
With software update, Apple helps airlines track baggage — what to know
Airlines can better find luggage with Apple's iOS update
Sign at baggage claim

Thanks to a software update, Apple AirTag users can share location data with airlines, helping them track luggage. The update includes the feature Share Item Location, which is available in the public beta of iOS 18.2.  That allows users to share AirTag or FindMy network accessory location data with third parties like airlines. In the following months, numerous global airlines have agreed to begin accepting FindMy item locations. 
How Apple’s FindMy feature works

Soon, owners of iPhone X and newer models can download the free beta version of iOS 18.2. Once updated, users can create a Share My Item link in the Find My app on their iPhone, Mac, or iPad. Then, whoever receives the link can view a website with an interactive map showing the item’s location. The website updates as new location data becomes available, and adds a timestamp. 

Read more