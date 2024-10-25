 Skip to main content
Frontier Airlines honors veterans with 50% off promotion

Frontier Airlines offers discounts to veterans

By
American flag waving
Chris Robert via Unsplash

Yesterday, Frontier Airlines offered a salute to service with a 50% discount on base fares for active and retired servicemembers and their loved ones. The offer coincides with the lead up to Veterans Day and runs through Sunday, October 27. All veterans have to do is enter the code VETS on FlyFrontier.com for flights through December 18.

Frontier wants veterans to share their stories

Frontier aircraft picture
Frontier Airlines

In addition to the VETS promotion, Frontier encourages veterans and active duty servicemembers to share perspectives on the meaning of being a veteran via a form on the company website. The airline will choose 10 random entries and award them $250 flight vouchers, which cover roundtrip fares to many destinations. 

Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines, said: “It’s our privilege to honor those who have served. Awarding 10 veterans with free flights ahead of Veterans Day, and providing all active and retired military with discounted fares for themselves and their loved ones, is our way of expressing appreciation for their service.”

The promotion follows Frontier’s revamping of its customer service and products, marking “The New Frontier” for the airline. “The New Frontier” includes transparent, straightforward pricing, helping passengers stick to their travel budgets. In addition, there are no change or cancellation fees, longer flight credit windows, a “For Less” price guarantee, and more.

UpFront Plus is a seating upgrade in the first two rows that provides additional leg and elbow room. Each UpFront Plus seat is next to an aisle or window, and the middle seat is guaranteed empty.

Lastly, the FRONTIER Miles program lets members rack up miles quickly and earn miles for dollars spent on Frontier products. Those earning elite status get priority boarding, free bags (at Gold, Diamond, and Platinum levels), free seat selection, and no change or cancellation fees up to seven days in advance. Even better, FRONTIER Miles is free to join.

