Frontier Airlines offering big discounts

Yesterday, Frontier Airlines debuted its “Thank You Sale,” offering up to 100% off base fares. Through November 20, customers can use the code SAVE100 for 100% off base fares for flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and 50% off base fares for trips on Mondays and Thursdays. The deals are good for travel through February 26, 2025. To take advantage of the sale, customers must book on FlyFrontier.com.

More on the Thanksgiving promo

Though the promo offers amazing deals, there are some restrictions. Flights must be booked seven days in advance, and certain blackout dates apply. The promo is only good for base fares on round-trip flights. The promo is available until 11:59 p.m. on November 20.

The sale continues “The New Frontier” at the airline, where drastic changes to customer service and product offerings are ushering in a new era. The carrier seeks to offer strong value and an excellent travel experience, with up-front pricing and options to meet varying budgets. That also includes no change or cancellation fees, longer flight credit windows, and a “For Less” price guarantee.

The airline’s UpFront Plus seating upgrade provides additional leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. The upgrade includes a window or aisle seat, with a guaranteed empty middle seat.

The FRONTIER Miles loyalty program helps members accrue miles fast, including rewards for each dollar spent on Frontier products. To start, members earn miles at a 10X rate, where $1 spent equals 10 miles. That increases at every elite level, all the way up to 20X.

Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines, said: “We are beyond thankful to our customers for their continued support and want to express our appreciation this Thanksgiving season. Now is a great time to finalize winter travel plans and take advantage of this exceptional sale.”