Frontier Airlines adds these new flights

Frontier Airlines will introduce 16 new routes in February and March 2025. The flights will serve 21 airports across the U.S. and Caribbean, and to celebrate, the airline is offering fares starting at $19.

Frontier’s new routes: Schedules and pricing

Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operations Design at Frontier Airlines, commented: “As consumers begin planning travel for Spring 2025 and beyond, we are delighted to announce 16 new routes to a host of exciting destinations. With our return to Tucson, Ariz., Reno, Nev., and Antigua and Barbuda, and with expanded service from cities coast to coast, consumers can continue to look to Frontier as their ultra-low cost carrier of choice.”

Here are the details of the new routes, as listed on Frontier’s website.

New service from V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)** February 15, 2025 1x/week

**Subject to government approval

New service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Indianapolis (IND) March 7, 2025 3x/week $19

New service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Orlando (MCO) March 6, 2025 3x/week $49 Chicago O’Hare (ORD) March 6, 2025 3x/week $69 Cincinnati (CVG) March 7, 2025 2x/week $59 Phoenix (PHX) March 7, 2025 2x/week $69

New service from Bradley International Airport (BDL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Miami (MIA) February 13, 2025 2x/week $19

New service from Nashville International Airport (BNA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Orlando (MCO) March 7, 2025 3x/week $19

New service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Austin (AUS) March 7, 2025 2x/week $59

New service from Denver International Airport (DEN):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Tucson (TUS) March 3, 2025 3x/week $19 Reno (RNO) March 7, 2025 3x/week $19*

New service from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Tampa (TPA) March 6, 2025 3x/week $29

New service from Indianapolis Airport Authority (IND):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Tampa (TPA) March 6, 2025 3x/week $59 Atlanta (ATL) March 7, 2025 3x/week $19

New service from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Reno (RNO) March 7, 2025 3x/week $19

New service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Orlando (MCO) March 6, 2025 Daily $99

New service from Orlando International Airport (MCO):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Austin (AUS) March 6, 2025 3x/week $49 Los Angeles (LAX) March 6, 2025 Daily $99 Nashville (BNA) March 7, 2025 3x/week $19 Oklahoma City (OKC) March 7, 2025 2x/week $69

New service from Miami International Airport (MIA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Hartford (BDL) February 13, 2025 2x/week $19

New service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Tampa (TPA) March 7, 2025 3x/week $59

New service from Will Rogers World Airport (OKC):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Orlando (MCO) March 7, 2025 2x/week $69

New service from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Austin (AUS) March 6, 2025 3x/week $69

New service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Austin (AUS) March 7, 2025 2x/week $69

New service from Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Denver (DEN) March 7, 2025 3x/week $19 Las Vegas (LAS) March 7, 2025 3x/week $19

New service from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Antigua and Barbuda (ANU)** February 15, 2025 1x/week $59

**Subject to government approval

New service from Tampa International Airport (TPA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Houston Bush (IAH) March 6, 2025 3x/week $29 Indianapolis (IND) March 6, 2025 3x/week $59 Milwaukee (MKE) March 7, 2025 3x/week $59

New service from Tucson International Airport (TUS):