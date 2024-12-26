 Skip to main content
Finnair adds these flights to Lapland for scenic adventures

Finnair adds more flights to Lapland

Lapland, Finland
In 2025, Finnair is adding flights to Lapland during Easter weeks and Autumn, providing ski season thrills and gorgeous foliage. There will also be more flights for notable summertime events, providing even more opportunities to explore. That provides easier access to the Nordic country’s northernmost region, including subarctic wilderness, ski resorts, and natural phenomenon like the Northern Lights. 

Finnair’s new Lapland flights: Where and when 

Lapland, Finland
In April, as Easter approaches, there will be more flights to Kuusamo and Rovaniem, as the ski season concludes with prime conditions. For fall’s stunning foliage, flights to Kuusamo, Kittilä and Ivalo make it easy to take it all in. Additional summer flights cater to global adventurers, including the NUTS Karhunkierros trail running event in Ruka in May, June’s Solstice Festival in Ruka, July’s World Orienteering Championships in Kuopio, and Finland’s largest harness racing event, in Oulu, in August.

Perttu Jolma, Finnair’s Vice President, Network Management, said: “Lapland’s unique nature that changes according to season and the adventures it offers attracts a growing number of travelers, and we see an increase in demand on both sides of the winter season. The additional frequencies ensure smooth connections for our customers during high seasons and specific events and support our goal of increasing year-round travel to Lapland and Northern Finland.”

The frequency additions include:

Easter:

Kuusamo: 6 return flights 4-1 to 4-23 

Rovaniemi: 1 return flight 4-17

Autumn:

Kuusamo: 9 return flights 8-15 to 10-10

Kittilä: 7 return flights 9-5 to 9-21

Ivalo: 4 return flights 9-11 to 9-29

Special events:

Kuusamo: 1 return flight 5-22, 2 return flights 6-18 to 6-22

Kuopio: 1 return flight 7-13

Oulu: 1 return flight 8-1

