Finnair expands schedule in 2025

This Nordic European airline expands its U.S. schedule in 2025

finnair airplane
Finnair

This week, Finland’s national airline, Finnair, announced it’s largest-ever U.S.-bound schedule for the summer of 2025. Also included are more routes to Asia, matching levels last seen in 2019. The flights embark from the carrier’s Helsinki hub. U.S. destinations include Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and Seattle, while Asian offerings include Osaka and Nagoya, Japan and Shanghai, China.

Finnair’s packed 2025 schedule

Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles, California Jeremy Bishop via Unsplash

Beginning March 30, 2025, Finnair will fly from Helsinki to L.A. five days per week, up from last summer’s three. The airline will offer daily flights from Finland to Chicago, an increase over the previous five per week. Seattle-bound passengers can pick from two additional flights next summer, and Dallas-bound travelers can choose from up to 11 routes per week (twice daily on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday).

Additionally, in summer 2025, Finnair will offer twice daily flights from Helsinki to Osaka, and four routes per week to Nagoya. Those looking to explore China have four weekly routes to choose from.

Javier Roig Sanchez, Finnair’s General Manager for North America, said: “While this summer comes to an end, here at Finnair, we are ready to take off with a bumper schedule for summer 2025. From our first long-haul flight to New York back in 1969, we’ve come a long way in the US, and know these extra transatlantic flights will prove popular with those traveling for business, leisure, or visiting family and friends.”

Finnair’s Chief Revenue Officer Christine Rovelli, added: “Increasing our capacity to the United States brings our customers excellent connectivity to North America and beyond. Customers can connect via Dallas and Chicago to our partner American Airlines’ extensive network in North and South America, while Seattle and Los Angeles offer a gateway to, for example, other parts of the West Coast and Hawaii through our partners American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.”

