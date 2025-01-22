Eurowings begins huge fleet modernization

Value airline Eurowings — a member of the Lufthansa Group — has announced its largest-ever fleet modernization, with the gradual introduction of 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Lufthansa Group allocated the brand-new planes to Eurowings, and the short and medium-haul aircraft will provide one of the newest fleets in European air travel.

The new jets offer reduced emissions and enhanced comfort

The new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will consume around 30 percent less kerosene, with a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions, helping the airline reduce its environmental impact. It has 189 seats — a 39-seat increase over prior Airbus A319s. A significantly improved range will help Eurowings serve more medium-haul destinations. The cabins will feature a modern layout, giving passengers a comfortable journey through the skies. The first jets will arrive in 2027, and gradually replace the current A319s and A320s by 2032.

Recommended Videos

Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of the Lufthansa Group, said: “Eurowings has established itself as the European point-to-point airline of the Lufthansa Group with a convincing strategy and thanks to its outstanding employees in an extremely competitive market. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its tourism business and its consistent expansion in Europe is paying off for the entire Lufthansa Group. Our decision today is a well-deserved and strong signal for a successful future of Eurowings.”

Jens Bischof, CEO Eurowings, commented: “Economic success makes Eurowings attractive for investment. At the same time, we have a responsibility to reconcile economic and ecological topics. With 40 state-of-the-art aircraft, we are laying the foundations for a successful Eurowings future that is geared towards ambitious sustainability goals. The largest investment in our company’s history shows that we are making rapid progress towards low-emission flying – through significantly lower fuel consumption, lower emissions and significantly less noise. The high cost efficiency of the new jets also enables us to continue to offer Eurowings customers fair and attractive fares. Without such a technological leap, an airline will hardly be able to operate successfully on the market in the 2030s.”