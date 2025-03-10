 Skip to main content
Emirates’ upgraded Boeing 777s will begin flying to more destinations

Emirates expands routes for refurbished Boeing 777s

Emirates

Emirates’ upgraded Boeing 777s will begin flying from Dubai to London Stansted in the UK and Seoul, South Korea. That grows the list of destinations for the refurbished aircraft, which use a four-class configuration, including the airline’s signature Premium Economy cabin.

The new routes begin in spring 2025

Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class
Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class

Flights EK324/324 begins on April 14, flying between Dubai and Seoul. They’ll operate three times weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. When July 2025 arrives, over 3,150 seats in Premium Economy will be available to eastbound Emirates passengers. Those will be aboard a mix of 777s and A380s, to Southeast and East Asia destinations, including Tokyo-Narita, Tokyo-Haneda, Singapore, Seoul, Osaka, and Shenzhen.  

On May 7, the route between Dubai and London Stansted debuts, making it the third destination in the UK to receive Emirates’ newest products and renovated cabin interiors. Besides London Stansted, the airline also flies the upgraded 777 to Geneva, Brussels, Zurich, Vienna, and Athens. 

The refreshed 777s upgrade the inflight experiences for all passengers, with improved interiors and new design touches, like wood finishes, modern color choices, and unique Ghaf Tree motifs. The airline’s signature Premium Economy cabin offers accessible comfort and luxury, while the Business Class uses a 1-2-1 setup for maximum privacy. That also includes aisle access for every passenger, personal mini-bars, and lie-flat beds. Additionally, some First Class passengers can access new Gamechanger suites, with world-class luxury, enhanced comfort, and a modern design.

To book, customers can use the Emirates app, visit emirates.com, or visit online or offline travel agents. 

