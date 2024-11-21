 Skip to main content
Emirates launches upscale retail store in this Southeast Asian country

Emirates debuts new retail store in Manila

Emirates Manila retail store
Emirates

The first Emirates World Retail Store just debuted in Manila, Philippines. The store offers an immersive Emirates experience and reimagines the travel retail experience. Located at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, the store comprises 221 square meters, with highlights like an Emirates A380 onboard Lounge display and a curated selection of Emirates-branded merchandise.

More details on the Emirates World Store

Emirates Manila retail store
Emirates

The new space also includes innovative tech and NBA-branded merchandise. At self-service screens, customers can research flights and availability. The airline’s latest NBA collection includes team jerseys, model aircraft, a basketball, and more. The new store follows the airline’s launching of retail spaces in Nairobi, Dubai, Hong Kong, and London, with even more set to join in the future. That’ll represent an investment of AED 100 million in the next three years.

At the store’s unveiling, ​​Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said: “The new Emirates World Store in Manila is designed to serve as a one-stop shop where customers can explore Emirates’ best-in-class products and services, and provides visitors a glimpse of our onboard hospitality and excellence, ensuring the bar is set high when it comes to retail experiences both in the Philippines and across our global network. The Emirates World retail store is part of our broader strategy to get closer to our customers as they plan their travel and create an elevated experience that is consistent with our brand.”

Emirates began serving Manila in 1990 and gradually expanded offerings with a circular service Clark and Cebu. Today, the airline offers 28 weekly flights and 22,700 seats between the Philippines and Dubai. 

