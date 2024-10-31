Delta debuts Tampa to Amsterdam route

 Skip to main content
Delta adds Tampa to Amsterdam route this week

Amsterdam houses and canal
Amsterdam, Netherlands Javier M. via Unsplash

On Monday, Delta Air Lines began flying direct between Tampa and Amsterdam, offering trips to Florida’s renowned beaches and the Netherlands’ historic culture. Delta announced the flight in May as a winter seasonal route, but over the weekend, extended it through May 2025. The trip takes place aboard the Airbus A330-300, with modern amenities and multiple cabin options.

Additional details of Delta’s new transatlantic route

Old Tampa Bay sunset
Old Tampa Bay, Florida Will Clewis via Unsplash

The new flight offers convenience and connectivity, with manageable departure times and easy connections. Inbound flights arrive at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in the afternoon and depart for Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) three hours later. After landing at AMS, travelers can branch out to more than 100 cities in Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East via KLM’s hub at AMS.

The Airbus A330-300 features four product experiences: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Every passenger has access to inflight entertainment through Delta Studio movies, TV series, podcasts, music, and more. That’s in addition to free mobile messaging and onboard Wi-Fi.

Delta One customers can enjoy a lie-flat bed, a seasonal chef-curated four-course meal, plush bedding made from recycled plastic bottles, and extra beverage choices. Delta Premium Select passengers can stretch out and relax, with wider seating, an adjustable footrest and leg rest, and more recline. 

Upon the route’s announcement, Matteo Curcio, Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, said: “By seamlessly linking Amsterdam’s vibrant international hub—Delta’s most-served airport in Europe—with Tampa Bay’s renowned beaches, Delta is offering customers a gateway to explore the best of Europe and America. With our premium amenities and extensive global network, travelers will have a lot to enjoy during the winter travel season.” 

