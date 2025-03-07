 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Delta is helping develop this innovative aircraft

Delta is helping Jet Zero develop a new plane

By
delta jetzero plane development jet zero flying rendering
Jet Zero

Delta is joining forces with JetZero to help bring a blended-wing body (BWB) aircraft to the skies. With a futuristic, sci-fi appearance, the innovative plane will mark a significant departure from today’s conventional tube and wing designs. The collaboration includes Delta as a potential buyer, helping to iron out design and operation issues during development.

BWB aircraft offer a similar range yet burn half the fuel

Jet Zero plane at gate
Jet Zero

JetZero’s blended-wing body aircraft is lighter and more aerodynamic than current tube and wing designs. That should provide a similar range and speed as today’s midbody airliners, while burning half the fuel. That’ll save airlines money while helping them reach the industry’s 2050 goal of zero carbon emissions. Unlike conventional airliners, the BWB mixes the passenger area into the wings, the shape reduces drag and increasing lift. That means the plane can fly higher, in thinner air, for fuel savings.

Recommended Videos

JetZero CEO Tom O’Leary, who cofounded JetZero with CTO Mark Page, said: “Our biggest challenge is, `How do you bring an aircraft to market as quickly as possible so that you can have the most impact for your customer? We don’t want to zig-zag our way to entry into service. We want to take the cleanest, most direct shot. Because, ultimately, saving time means you’re saving money.”

Related

Delta CSO Amelia DeLuca said: “It’s really expensive and challenging to bring a new aircraft to market. What we can do is, from the ground up, say, `This is what you need to be the best-in-class from a customer experience, to work for our employees, to maintain this aircraft when it flies. We look at how we would deploy it, and the specs and seat count we would need to put this into market.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Air New Zealand launches signature wine with symbolic name
Air New Zealand debuts signature 1345 wine
air new zealand 1345 wine thirteenfortyfivebottlesmarlboroughbackdrop pc

Air New Zealand is bringing its new signature wine label, Thirteen Forty Five, to the skies.  Named after the airline’s first-ever flight from Auckland to Sydney in 1940, which covered 1345 miles, the wine’s made in collaboration with the renowned New Zealand winery, Villa Maria. Air New Zealand and Air Points Store customers can partake in the world-class creations — including a sauvignon blanc and a pinot noir — in Air New Zealand lounges, the Premium Economy cabin, and the Air Points store.
Thirteen Forty Five features New Zealand’s award-winning winemaking
1345 Pinot Noir Air New Zealand

The sauvignon blanc is a blend of grapes from vineyards in Marlborough's Wairau and Awatere valleys. It has faint herbal notes and aromas, including lemongrass and passion fruit. The pinot noir uses grapes from the eastern side of the Wairu Valley. It has tastes of plum and cherry and notes of violets and dried herbs. 

Read more
This Latin American airline now serves San Diego
Copa Airlines adds San Diego to its network
San Diego Bay

This June, Copa Airlines will begin service to San Diego, giving the SoCal city direct access to Latin America. The Star Alliance airline will fly between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Tocumen International Airport (TCA) in Panama City, Panama. When the flights begin, Copa will be the only Latin American airline serving San Diego.
Copa Airlines connects San Diego to Costa Rica, Argentina, and more
San José, Costa Rica Eelco Böhtlingk via Unsplash

Service starts on June 25, with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays aboard a Boeing 737. The new routes are the culmination of talks by airport executives and airlines at “Routes” events, where San Diego sought direct service to Latin America. Once landing at TCA, travelers can connect further to Mendoza, Argentina; Medellin, Colombia; and San Jose, Costa Rica. The PTY to SAN flight takes off at 1:16 p.m. local time and lands at 6:15 p.m. local time. The SAN to PTY trip embarks at 8:58 p.m. local time and arrives at 5:20 a.m. local time the following day. 

Read more
Frontier adds multiple destinations from this Southeast hub
Frontier adds these destinations from Atlanta
Oklahoma City, OK

Frontier Airlines is expanding its offerings, adding nine destinations from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). The new routes include Caribbean getaways, along with notable U.S. cities. Here’s what to know.
Flights to Honduras, Palm Beach, and more
Santa Cruz de Yojoa, Honduras Esteban Benites via Unsplash / Unsplash

The new routes begin in late May and early June, taking travelers to Honduras and Aruba, where turquoise waters and pristine beaches await. In the continental U.S., Frontier will begin flying from ATL to Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Palm Beach, Ft. Myers, St. Louis, Jacksonville, and Columbus, Ohio. Also, to mark the occasion, the airline will offer $29 introductory fares to San Pedro Sula (SAP) in Honduras for only $29.

Read more