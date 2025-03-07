Delta is helping develop this innovative aircraft

Delta is joining forces with JetZero to help bring a blended-wing body (BWB) aircraft to the skies. With a futuristic, sci-fi appearance, the innovative plane will mark a significant departure from today’s conventional tube and wing designs. The collaboration includes Delta as a potential buyer, helping to iron out design and operation issues during development.

BWB aircraft offer a similar range yet burn half the fuel

JetZero’s blended-wing body aircraft is lighter and more aerodynamic than current tube and wing designs. That should provide a similar range and speed as today’s midbody airliners, while burning half the fuel. That’ll save airlines money while helping them reach the industry’s 2050 goal of zero carbon emissions. Unlike conventional airliners, the BWB mixes the passenger area into the wings, the shape reduces drag and increasing lift. That means the plane can fly higher, in thinner air, for fuel savings.

JetZero CEO Tom O’Leary, who cofounded JetZero with CTO Mark Page, said: “Our biggest challenge is, `How do you bring an aircraft to market as quickly as possible so that you can have the most impact for your customer? We don’t want to zig-zag our way to entry into service. We want to take the cleanest, most direct shot. Because, ultimately, saving time means you’re saving money.”

Delta CSO Amelia DeLuca said: “It’s really expensive and challenging to bring a new aircraft to market. What we can do is, from the ground up, say, `This is what you need to be the best-in-class from a customer experience, to work for our employees, to maintain this aircraft when it flies. We look at how we would deploy it, and the specs and seat count we would need to put this into market.”