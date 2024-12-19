 Skip to main content
These are the most delayed flights this Christmas season

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Maarten Visser via Flickr

During the holiday season, millions of travelers take to the skies, on the way to see family and friends or enjoy a winter getaway. Because of that, delays can occur, as terminals crowd and runways face congestion. But which flights should you avoid?

To find out, travel eSim provider Holafly performed a study, zeroing in on the best and worst routes during Christmas and New Year’s. Here’s what the data showed.

The on-time scorecard for holiday flights in the US

John F. Kennedy International Airport
John F. Kennedy International Airport Wally Gobetz via Flickr

Holafly’s research team analyzed 100 routes from 20 of America’s largest airports, for flight schedules during December. That included reviewing FlightRadar24 statistics from December 2023, to estimate which flights are likely to face delays. Here’s what they found.

The flight most likely to be delayed is from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Tampa International Airport (TAM), with an average delay of one hour and 13 minutes. Next up was the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) flight to Orlando International Airport (MCO), with a wait time of 36 minutes.

But there was also good news, with some flights arriving ahead of schedule. The flight between Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) typically arrived 30 minutes ahead of time. Close behind was Logan International Airport (BOS) to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), at 29 minutes ahead of schedule.

Further, some routes arrived right on time, with Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to LaGuardia Airport (LAG) the most punctual. Next was Miami International Airport (MIA) to LaGuardia Airport (LAG).

The full results of the study are available on the Holafly website. 

