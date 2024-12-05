 Skip to main content
This airline is celebrating Christmas with festive food and amenities

British Airways taps into the Christmas spirit

By
British Airways Christmas meal, Club World cabin
British Airways

British Airways is adding special touches to its in-flight menu, global lounges, and commemorative gifts to celebrate the Christmas spirit. The British Original Christmas 2024 focuses on the airline’s Gatwick and Heathrow terminals, where the lounges will have a winter picnic menu, a gift-wrapping station, and pop-up Christmas stalls featuring British brands. The airline’s culinary team also created a special British turkey dinner with festive drinks.

British Airways expects to serve 250,000 turkey dinners

British Airways Christmas in first cabin
British Airways

During the promotion, British Airways expects to serve 250,000 turkey dinners, which will include 40,000 pigs in blankets and 700,000 Brussels sprouts. Holiday-themed drinks are the perfect complement, with options like BrewDog Hoppy Christmas IPA and Twinings Christmas Tea. Those flying First and Club World (long-haul business class) can enjoy an afternoon tea with a sumptuous chocolate éclair and traditional fruitcake. Also available is a comforting winter warmer cocktail, with Johnny Walker Blue (First) or Johnny Walker Black (Club World). 

The Heathrow and Gatwick lounges’ pop-up stalls sell gifts from British brands, such as hand-piped baked goods from Biscuiteers in the Concorde Room and individually wrapped chocolates by Harry Specters and The Cocobean Company in Club lounges. In addition, between Dec. 23 and 25, the Concorde room will feature a sampling of Talisker’s exclusive limited-edition 45-year-old Scotch whiskey.

 Calum Laming, Chief Customer Officer at British Airways, said: “Christmas is such a special time, and this year is no different. We want to make it truly special, so we have pulled out all the stops to spread some cheer and create a truly British Original Christmas. To our customers, wherever you are traveling and however you may celebrate, we hope that you enjoy our extra touches throughout your journey this festive season delivered by our incredible colleagues. We wish you all a very Merry Christmas!” 

