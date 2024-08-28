 Skip to main content
Brazil sets tourism records in 2024

Brazil uses strategies to boost international tourism

By
Aerial view of Rio Brazil
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Agustin Diaz Gargiulo via Unsplash

From January through July 2024, Brazil welcomed record tourists, with more than 4 million international visitors making the trip. That represents a 10.4% increase yearly and a 1.9% boost from 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Not only that, but those travelers spent money, adding $4.3 billion to the nation’s economy, almost $1 billion more than the same period in 2023. The successes result from increased flight routes, improvements to tourism infrastructure, and enhanced tourism promotion.

The strategies behind Brazil’s 2024 tourism boom 

Pico da Caledônia
Pico da Caledônia, Brazil Rodrigo Torres via Unsplash

Collaborations between the Ministry of Tourism and Embratur (the Brazilian Tourist Board) have boosted the country’s appeal to international visitors. The two organizations, along with the private sector and local governments, focus on specific tourist demographics with data-driven decisions and real-time monitoring. Also, in concert with airlines, there’s been an increase in international flights.

Argentina brought in the most visitors (1.8 million), followed by the U.S. (668,400), Chile (458,500), Paraguay (424,400), and Uruguay (334,700). Most arrived via airplane (2.5 million), with land travelers (1.3 million), seafarers (98,200), and riverboat passengers (54,500) next. Additionally, the International Tourism Acceleration Program (PATI) and the Ministry of Ports and Airports launched a 2024 initiative to increase international flight capacity by 70,000 seats between October 2024 and March 2025.

Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur, said: “Tourism is highly democratic. The money tourists spend reaches the beach vendor, the waiter, the Uber driver, and small business owners, creating jobs and fostering local development.”

Celso Sabino, Minister of Tourism, added: “In 2023, we welcomed 5.9 million international tourists. With 4 million already recorded in the first seven months of 2024, we are on track to reach at least 7 million by year’s end, one of the federal government’s key tourism goals.”

