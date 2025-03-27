The places that are just as gorgeous as Koh Samui without the White Lotus crowds

Table of Contents Table of Contents Koh Kood Krabi Koh Yao Noi Hua Hin Koh Lipe Khao Lak

Like everyone else on the planet, I’m glued to the current season of The White Lotus. And, as always, the setting is pure vacation goals. This time, it’s Koh Samui, an actual Thai paradise of turquoise waters, vast jungles, and ultra-luxurious resorts. Naturally, I found myself daydreaming about booking a trip. But, unfortunately, so is everyone else.

According to Booking.com, searches for Koh Samui have skyrocketed by 111% year over year. That means more crowds, higher prices, and the possibility that your getaway might feel more like an overbooked beach club than a secluded retreat. And here’s the kicker – what you see on TV isn’t always reality. The White Lotus crew stitched together different locations to create that dreamy hotel. As executive producer Mark Kamine told the BBC, “Some scenes in season three are shot at one hotel, and some aspects are filmed elsewhere.” Translation: Even if you snag a room at the hotel, it won’t be exactly what you saw on HBO.

But don’t worry; you can still have that blissful, crowd-free Thai getaway without fighting for a beach lounger. Travel + Leisure just named Thailand its Destination of the Year for 2025, and there are plenty of stunning, less-touristy spots worth checking out. If you’re after that White Lotus-level luxury without the chaos, these underrated destinations deserve a spot on your travel list.

Koh Kood

Koh Kood is Thailand’s best-kept secret – an island paradise with stunning beaches and none of the crowds. Located on the opposite side of the Gulf from Koh Samui, it’s the perfect spot for a peaceful escape. Swim in the calm waters of Tinkerbell Beach or try fishing at Ao Noi Beach.

For White Lotus-level luxury, Soneva Kiri is the dream, with one to five-bedroom private villas, ocean views, and bucket-list experiences like night snorkeling with glowing plankton. This resort is truly secluded and is only accessible via a private charter flight and speedboat transfer. The best time to visit Thailand and soak up Koh Kood’s beauty is from November to April, when the weather is perfect.

Krabi

Krabi is a dream destination on Thailand’s west coast, packed with over 100 offshore islands to explore, including the famous Phi Phi Islands. But if you want a slice of paradise without the crowds, there are plenty of lesser-known, untouched islands where you can have the beach almost to yourself. Snorkel through some of the world’s most stunning coral reefs or explore Krabi Town, a laid-back and affordable alternative to Phuket.

For a luxury escape, Banyan Tree Krabi is the place to be. With beachfront villas, a world-class hydrotherapy spa, and unforgettable dining overlooking the Andaman Sea, it’s pure paradise.

Koh Yao Noi

Just a quick 30- to 45-minute ferry or speedboat ride from Phuket, Koh Yao Noi feels like a total escape. If you’re after next-level luxury, Six Senses Yao Noi is the ultimate retreat. With 56 stunning villas (all with private infinity pools and ocean views), it’s the definition of indulgence.

This resort is a leader in wellness experiences, offering everything from in-depth health screenings to sleep-tracking upgrades. And if you’re up for an adventure, take a private speedboat tour to James Bond Island, made famous by The Man with the Golden Gun.

Hua Hin

Just a three-hour drive from Bangkok, Hua Hin is a perfect mix of beachy relaxation and exciting city life. Whether you’re exploring busy night markets, sampling street food, or dining at top-tier spots like Restaurant Jaras and Zafferano’94, there’s plenty to love.

The Standard Hua Hin is a must when it comes to luxury stays in Hua Hin. This 5-star, Michelin Key-awarded resort has been a favorite of Thai nobility and celebs for years. With 196 rooms, suites, and villas, plus a top-notch spa and stunning pools, it’s the ultimate seaside retreat without the chaos of more touristy spots.

Koh Lipe

Situated in the Andaman Sea near the Malaysian border, Koh Lipe is a tropical paradise and part of Tarutao National Marine Park, home to 51 gorgeous islands. It’s a diver’s dream, with sites like the Yong Hua Shipwreck, a sunken cargo ship from 1996, waiting to be explored. The island is also home to the Urak Lawoi, an indigenous Malay people.

Bulow Casa Grand View Resort & Spa is a top pick for a luxurious stay. Located on Bulow Beach, it offers private pool villas, easy beach access, jacuzzi bathtubs, and outdoor terraces.

Khao Lak

An hour north of Phuket, Khao Lak is a charming village perfect for nature lovers and those craving a more laid-back, rural escape. With easy access to Si Phang Nga National Park, you can hike through lush forests, visit the Ton Chong Fa Waterfall, or learn about the area’s history at the International Tsunami Museum.

For a White Lotus-style retreat, The Sarojin is the way to go. This Michelin Key-awarded resort sits on an 11-kilometer private beach, with 56 elegant guest residences, year-round water sports, an a la carte breakfast, and sparkling wine served until 6 p.m. Additionally, it’s just a short transfer from Phuket Airport, making it a convenient getaway.