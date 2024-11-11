The magazine listed Thailand as 2025's top destination.

Travel + Leisure has named Thailand its 2025 Destination of the Year, spotlighting the country’s exceptional blend of culture, cuisine, and natural beauty. This marks the tenth year the magazine has chosen a Destination of the Year, with Thailand joining an impressive list of past honorees, including Costa Rica, Italy, and Japan.

“We are thrilled to recognize Thailand as our Destination of the Year for 2025,” said Jacqui Gifford, Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure. “Whether visitors are exploring Bangkok’s cutting-edge culinary scene, relaxing on one of the country’s 1,430 islands, or experiencing its renowned hospitality with some of the best luxury hotels in the world, Thailand offers a unique adventure for every type of traveler.”

Why Thailand is a must-visit spot in 2025

In its report, Travel + Leisure praised Thailand’s stunning beaches, vibrant festivals, and unique wildlife. Bangkok, the country’s capital, invites visitors to enjoy its renowned street food scene, breathtaking temples, and lively night markets.

Outside of the city, Thailand’s islands provide a serene escape. Koh Samui, set to feature in the next season of HBO’s The White Lotus, promises luxury resorts situated on immaculate beaches. Travelers can also explore the Andaman Sea’s marine life, with diving excursions around the Phi Phi Islands and Phuket.

For nature enthusiasts, Thailand’s national parks, like Khao Sok, home to limestone cliffs and rainforests, offer unforgettable hikes and wildlife spotting.

A complete guide to Thailand’s top attractions is now live at TravelandLeisure.com. The guide will also be featured as the cover story in the December/January 2025 issue, hitting newsstands on November 22.