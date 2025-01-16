 Skip to main content
A new study reveals the best warm-weather escapes for 2025

The Maldives took this year's top spot.

By
Shoreline of Kelingking Beach, Bali
Kelingking Beach, Bali felfin felfin / Unsplash

Looking to trade the winter chill for sunshine? A new study by Arka has revealed the top ten warm-weather destinations for a perfect winter escape in 2025. The ranking was based on key factors including average winter temperatures, hours of sunshine, and sea temperatures to determine the best climates. It also considered popularity and affordability, using data on annual international visitors, hotel prices for luxury stays, and Instagram hashtags to gauge travel trends and social buzz.

The Maldives

The Maldives
SuzyT / Pixabay

The Maldives takes the number one spot with an impressive score of 91, thanks to its balmy average winter temperature of 81°F and its reputation for luxury. Though hotel rates average $726.30 per night, making it a splurge-worthy destination, it continues to attract high-end travelers seeking unparalleled tropical beauty. Visitors to the Maldives can enjoy a range of activities, from snorkeling and diving in coral reefs full of marine life to indulging in private overwater villa experiences. 

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
Hoochuu / Pixabay

Phuket, Thailand, secures second place with a score of 90.6, attracting an impressive 36 million international visitors each year, the highest among the top destinations. Its inviting sea temperatures of 82°F and more affordable luxury stays, averaging $343.80 per night, make it a popular choice for sun-seekers. With 12.4 million Instagram hashtags, Phuket is frequently featured by travelers around the world.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali beach
Dimitri Dim / Pexels

In third place is Bali, Indonesia, with an overall score of 90.4. Bali stands out as the most Instagrammed destination on the list, with a staggering 74.3 million hashtags. Visitors can explore Bali’s rice terraces in Ubud, relax on beaches like Nusa Dua and Seminyak, or marvel at the iconic sea temple of Tanah Lot. Bali also offers excellent value, with luxury accommodations averaging just $130.10 per night.

The best warm-weather escapes: The full list

Anse Source d’Argent, La Digue, Seychelles
xoracio / Pixabay
  1. The Maldives
  2. Phuket, Thailand
  3. Bali, Indonesia
  4. Goa, India
  5. The Seychelles
  6. Boracay, The Phillippines
  7. The Bahamas
  8. Cape Town, South Africa
  9. San Pedro, Belize
  10. Maputo, Mozambique

The world’s best beach for 2025 is in Australia — and it’s breathtaking
Lonely Planet named Whitehaven Beach as the best beach to explore in 2025.
Whitehaven Beach

Australia’s iconic Whitehaven Beach has just been crowned the world’s best beach for 2025 by Lonely Planet. The travel authority’s highly anticipated annual list, which highlights the most stunning coastlines across the globe, places Whitehaven Beach in the top spot, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit paradise.
Visiting Whitehaven Beach

Tucked away in the heart of the World Heritage-listed Whitsundays National Park, Whitehaven Beach is a paradise. Stretching over seven kilometers, Whitehaven graces the shores of Whitsunday Island, the largest of the 74 Whitsunday Islands. Its fine white sand, composed of 98 percent pure silica, is finer and softer than almost any other beach on the planet. Interestingly, the sand’s unique composition comes from ocean currents that carried it here over millions of years as it isn’t found in the surrounding rocks. 

Read more
Nobu Hotel opens stunning new location at Caesars New Orleans
The new hotel is a part of the $435 million transformation of the new Caesars resort.
Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans

New Orleans has a new luxury destination as the highly anticipated Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans has officially opened its doors. Bringing the iconic Nobu brand’s signature mix of Japanese-inspired elegance and world-class hospitality to the heart of the Big Easy, the hotel is poised to become a centerpiece of the reimagined Caesars Tower on Canal Street.

Occupying two floors within the redesigned tower, the hotel offers 54 beautiful rooms and suites, each showcasing a fusion of modern sophistication and serene Japanese aesthetics. Designed by Rockwell Group, the interiors beautifully balance simplicity and opulence.

Read more
High-end shopping: Study reveals what luxury travelers buy around the world
This is what the wealthy buy when they travel
outside of a Prada store

Did you know that some luxury travelers spend millions on high-end purchases during their trips? A new study by Judaica WebStore takes a closer look at the luxury shopping habits of wealthy travelers, uncovering the most sought-after items and the destinations where high-end purchases thrive. From custom jewelry to rare wines, here’s a breakdown of the top luxury items travelers buy on vacation.
Top luxury purchases travelers make on vacation

 
Custom jewelry
Custom jewelry is a favorite buy among luxury travelers, with prices ranging from $5,000 to $150,000. New York City is a hotspot for engagement rings from Tiffany & Co., while Dubai’s Gold Souk is perfect for one-of-a-kind gold pieces. Paris remains the go-to for high-end jewelry, featuring names like Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier.
Fine art
Art lovers often find themselves in Paris, Florence, or New York, where fine art can range from $10,000 to $1 million. Paris offers iconic galleries and auctions, while Florence attracts buyers of Renaissance masterpieces. New York, with events like Art Basel, is a prime spot for rare finds.
Limited-edition handbags
Handbags, especially limited-edition ones, draw the rich to Paris, Milan, and Tokyo. The Hermès Birkin in Paris is legendary, while Milan offers exclusive Gucci and Prada collections. In Tokyo, Louis Vuitton offers bags designed just for Japanese buyers. Prices run from $1,500 to $150,000.
Exotic spices and gourmet ingredients
For foodies, Morocco, India, and Italy are top destinations. Morocco’s markets are filled with fragrant spices, while India’s Kashmir region is known for its prized saffron and Italy’s Piedmont region is famous for its white truffles. Prices for these items are typically between $50 and $1,000.
Antiques and collectibles
Collectors flock to London, Istanbul, and Jerusalem for antiques and unique religious and historical items. London’s Portobello Road, Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, and Jerusalem’s Old City offer treasures ranging from $50 to $100,000.
Perfumes
Perfume is a classic luxury item, with Paris and Grasse offering bespoke options -- Fragonard in Paris and Grasse’s workshops let travelers put together their own fragrances. These luxury perfumes range from $500 to $10,000.
Luxury wines and spirits
When it comes to wine and spirits, travelers head to Bordeaux for private tours and tastings, Scotland, where collectors can find exclusive Scotch whiskies, and Italy’s Piedmont region, known for its coveted Barolo wines. Rare bottles can go for up to $10,000
Handcrafted leather goods
Florence’s Santa Croce district, Marrakech, and Paris are top spots for leather goods. From bags to belts, these handcrafted items range from $500 to $5,000. 
Fine china and glassware
Vienna, Prague, and London are home to some of the world’s finest porcelain and glassware. Prices for these items range from $200 to $5,000, with each piece carefully crafted to appeal to collectors.
Luxury watches
Timepieces remain a timeless investment. Geneva and Zurich lead the way with iconic brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet, with prices ranging from $5,000 to over $1 million.

Read more