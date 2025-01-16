A new study reveals the best warm-weather escapes for 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Maldives Phuket, Thailand Bali, Indonesia The best warm-weather escapes: The full list

Looking to trade the winter chill for sunshine? A new study by Arka has revealed the top ten warm-weather destinations for a perfect winter escape in 2025. The ranking was based on key factors including average winter temperatures, hours of sunshine, and sea temperatures to determine the best climates. It also considered popularity and affordability, using data on annual international visitors, hotel prices for luxury stays, and Instagram hashtags to gauge travel trends and social buzz.

The Maldives

The Maldives takes the number one spot with an impressive score of 91, thanks to its balmy average winter temperature of 81°F and its reputation for luxury. Though hotel rates average $726.30 per night, making it a splurge-worthy destination, it continues to attract high-end travelers seeking unparalleled tropical beauty. Visitors to the Maldives can enjoy a range of activities, from snorkeling and diving in coral reefs full of marine life to indulging in private overwater villa experiences.

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand, secures second place with a score of 90.6, attracting an impressive 36 million international visitors each year, the highest among the top destinations. Its inviting sea temperatures of 82°F and more affordable luxury stays, averaging $343.80 per night, make it a popular choice for sun-seekers. With 12.4 million Instagram hashtags, Phuket is frequently featured by travelers around the world.

Bali, Indonesia

In third place is Bali, Indonesia, with an overall score of 90.4. Bali stands out as the most Instagrammed destination on the list, with a staggering 74.3 million hashtags. Visitors can explore Bali’s rice terraces in Ubud, relax on beaches like Nusa Dua and Seminyak, or marvel at the iconic sea temple of Tanah Lot. Bali also offers excellent value, with luxury accommodations averaging just $130.10 per night.

The best warm-weather escapes: The full list