Best Travel Backpacks for the Modern Nomad on Amazon

Backpacks are a great tool for organizing your daily essentials no matter where you’re headed. Depending on the destination, though, you’ll want to make sure you have sufficient carrying capacity and meet the appropriate requirements for getting through your travels free of worry. A nomadic lifestyle isn’t easy, but there is truly something special about living out of your bag and getting lost in a foreign wasteland of wonder, discovery, and whimsical self-betterment. To aid you in your travels, we put together a guide to finding the best travel backpack for traveling anywhere.

Whether you’re currently planning a backpacking trip or a long adventure across the country or overseas, a good travel sack is essential for carrying your clothes and gear. Not only should it allow you to easily transport your necessities with comfort, but the best travel backpack will also be crafted with ideal weight, size, and specifications to make sure each of your adventures ends in success and fulfillment.

We also realize that selecting a travel backpack isn’t the most straightforward process. Every traveler has their own necessities, itinerary, and budget to adhere to when it comes to considering their options. In lieu of this, we decided to keep our scope narrow and select only the best travel backpack options for withstanding weeks to months of travel, from the concrete jungle to the great outdoors.

Santa Cruz, California’s outdoor manufacturer, Osprey, has long been one of our favorite backpack brands. In fact, all of Osprey’s travel backpacks are highly serviceable and are some of the most popular you can buy. The brand knows a thing or two about good, thoughtful design, which is why this carry-on travel backpack is equipped with a front-loading design for added storage room, superior comfort via its LightWire frame suspension, and versatile durability that feels at home for urbanites and explorers alike.

Features:

Ultra-light and super spacious

Frame suspension enhances comfort

Features a heavily packable, front-loading design

Built to handle up to 40 pounds of gear

Matein’s water-resistant travel pack is a large capacity carrier that still manages to qualify as a carry-on item. It doesn’t give you the spacial, front-loading design, but it still offers plenty of room to hold everything from a laptop, clothes, and grooming essentials, to shoes and work materials. The build is lightweight, making it easier to pack full without feeling weighed down, and it comes with padded shoulder straps and added back support to further enhance its comfort. And if you’re still not convinced, the bag is equipped with an external USB port so you can charge your phone on the go and always know where you’re headed. Unless you don’t want to know, because we’re all for that, too.

Features:

Large capacity for added storage

Equipped with a theft-proof pocket for your passport, cell phone, etc.

TSA-friendly size and design

USB charging port access for the modern multi-function lifestyle

This vintage-styled duffel backpack is the perfect travel companion for a few different reasons. Adding to its darn good looks, this rucksack is crafted with a high-quality cotton canvas and PU leather exterior that’s as intriguing to the eye as it is to the brain. The bag is offered in two different sizes depending on your needs, with features including three carrying options for added versatility (backpack, duffel bag, shoulder bag), a large main compartment with pockets for a laptop and other essentials, as well as durable craftsmanship to ensure longevity. If you’re looking for a great travel backpack that also looks good, look no further.

Features:

Utterly stylish and yet a practical travel pack

Offers three carrying options for different scenarios and preferences

Boasts padded, mesh shoulder straps that breathe easy and feel great

Backed by a one-year warranty and lifetime warranty for the shoulder strap

American Stoic offers cost-effective bags that are designed to not waste space and devotes its attention to utility and comfort over luxurious details. Its carry-on-friendly travel backpack is perfect for those traveling solo or with minimal gear, as it’s packed with a padded laptop sleeve and a heap of other spacious pockets to safely store your essentials. It boasts a water-repellent and abrasion-resistant exterior for outdoor excursions and features a side handle to allow it to be carried like a traditional duffel bag for added versatility.

Features:

A no-frill, compact design

Durable enough for urban dwellers and outdoor explorers

Designed with carry-on capability for easy travel and transport

Can be carried as a duffel bag or travel backpack

