The best places to chase the northern lights without setting foot in Iceland

No Iceland required

By
Lapland, Finland
Vincent Guth / Unsplash

Iceland may be one of the most famous spots to witness the northern lights, but it’s far from the only option. For travelers looking to experience this natural wonder as part of a mainland European getaway or a Canadian adventure, there are plenty of breathtaking alternatives.

According to global travel booking platform Omio, there are five must-visit destinations where you can catch the aurora borealis – without needing to fly to Iceland. From the Arctic landscapes of Norway and Finland to the remote wilderness of Canada, these locations offer opportunities to see the dancing ribbons of green, purple, and blue light that make the northern lights one of the most unforgettable sights in the world.

Norway

Norway northern lights
Pixabay

Norway is consistently listed as one of the best places in the world to view the northern lights. When it comes to seeing the aurora borealis in this country, the further north you venture, the better. Northern Norway lies directly under the “auroral oval,” with destinations like Tromsø and the Lofoten Islands known as the best spots for seeing the lights.

Finland

Northern Lights
Pexels / Pixabay

Next up is Finland, known for its beautiful winters and happy people. The best chance of catching a glimpse of the northern lights is in Lapland, which is the least populated area in the country. This means you won’t need to worry about too many crowds or light pollution!

Sweden

Tent camping in the winter with northern lights
Unsplash

If you head to northern Sweden to Abisko National Park, you’ll have a great chance of seeing the northern lights up close. Sweden’s long winter nights make this country ideal for viewing the northern lights.

Denmark

Great northern lights
Olivier de Vaulx / The Manual

Another Scandinavian destination, Denmark is a fabulous spot to view the incredible colors of the northern lights. A few prime viewing destinations include The Faroe Islands, Grenen, and Samsø.

Canada

Northern Lights Canada
brigachtal / Pixabay

Over in North America, you can catch the northern lights in Canada. With many parts of the country extending so far north, it’s one of the best places outside of Europe for northern lights viewing. A few top spots to check out include Manitoulin Island, Cree Village Ecolodge, and Pukaskwa National Park.

