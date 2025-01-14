 Skip to main content
Want to see the most beautiful sunrises? Here are the top 10 cities

Wake up early and enjoy the view

By
Sunrise
MabelAmber / Pixabay

If you’re a fan of stunning sunrises, a recent study by Heepsy has revealed the top 10 cities around the world to catch the most breathtaking morning views. The study ranked cities based on Instagram hashtags related to sunrises, annual sunshine hours, air quality, tourist arrivals, and popular sunrise spots, highlighting the best places to start your day.

Topping the list is New York City, with an impressive 685,000 sunrise-related hashtags. The city’s iconic locations, such as the Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park, offer perfect views for both locals and tourists eager to capture the early morning light.

In second place is Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with 254,000 sunrise-related hashtags. Known for its abundant sunshine, Dubai boasts the highest annual sunshine hours of any city, totaling a remarkable 3,509 hours per year. Whether you’re on a desert adventure or overlooking the city from one of its stunning skyscrapers, Dubai’s sunrises are always spectacular.

Seoul, South Korea, rounds out the top three with 75.6K sunrise-related hashtags. The city’s serene morning scenes from Namsan Tower and along the Han River have captivated Instagram users. With the sun rising at 7:47 a.m. and an Air Quality Index of 55, Seoul offers peaceful mornings and clean air.

Tabi Vicuña, Founder of Heepsy, commented on the study: “Sunrises provide an opportunity to see destinations in their most unfiltered state, offering moments of stillness and clarity that are rare in the hustle of daily life. The morning hours often reveal details of a city or landscape that might go unnoticed later in the day, making them a favorite for travelers and photographers.”

The cities with the most beautiful sunrises: The full list

Sunrise
orterrym / Pixabay

Here’s the full list of the best cities in the world to see the sunrise.

  1. New York City, USA
  2. Dubai, UAE
  3. Seoul, South Korea
  4. Sydney, Australia
  5. Paris, France
  6. Berlin, Germany
  7. San Francisco, USA
  8. Madrid, Spain
  9. Maui, USA
  10. Barcelona, Spain

