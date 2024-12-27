The best cities for New Year’s Eve celebrations, according to a new study

As the year comes to a close, many Americans are looking for the best places to ring in the New Year with a bang. A new study by WalletHub has identified the top cities across the U.S. for celebrating New Year’s Eve, ranking 100 of the biggest urban centers based on 26 key factors, including nightlife, affordability, and fireworks legality.

Topping the list is none other than New York City, a favorite for those hoping to experience an iconic celebration. Whether you’re joining the throngs in Times Square for the famous ball drop or enjoying a meal at one of the city’s many top-rated restaurants, NYC offers a festive atmosphere like no other. NYC ranks at the top of the country for the number of restaurants per capita and the number of affordable restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars.

Coming in at number two is Orlando, Florida, known for its world-class theme parks and top-rated nightlife. WalletHub recently ranked Orlando as the second-most fun city in the U.S. overall, and it also has the second-most party supply stores per capita.

Rounding out the top three is San Diego, California, where clear skies and mild weather set the stage for an outdoor celebration. With its abundance of highly-rated, affordable dining options and the lowest chance of rain on New Year’s Eve, San Diego offers a relaxed way to welcome the new year.

Which other cities made the list?

These are the top 10 cities for New Year’s Eve celebrations, according to WalletHub.