Amtrak’s beloved ‘ski train’ is back, now with more destinations for winter

The Winter Park Express train will open for service on December 20.

By
Winter Park Express
Amtrak Media

Winter travelers to Colorado will have a new way to explore the Rockies car-free, as Amtrak has announced the return of its popular Winter Park Express for the 2024–25 season. Starting Dec. 20, the train will provide scenic service from Denver’s Union Station to Winter Park Resort, with a new stop in nearby Fraser Valley for those looking to sightsee beyond the slopes.

This season, the Winter Park Express offers more flexibility than ever with 69 round trips – 29 more than last year. The service will run from December 20 to 22 and December 27 to 29. Expanded service begins on January 9, running Thursdays through Mondays until March 31, 2025.

Passengers can expect Coach-class comfort, with wide, reclining seats, large windows, and no middle seat. The bi-level Sightseer Lounge provides sweeping mountain views from upstairs and a café with snacks and drinks below.

“The Winter Park Express is a great opportunity for Coloradans and visitors to explore our mountains without the hassle of driving or traffic,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement. “Now with expanded service and lower costs, Coloradans can save time and money on our way to enjoying our great outdoors.”

How to get tickets for the Winter Park Express

Winter Park Express
Amtrak Media

Tickets for the Winter Park Express are on sale now, starting at $19 for adults and $9.50 for kids. You can book through Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress or the Amtrak app.

The train departs Denver at 7 a.m., arriving at Winter Park Resort at 9:11 a.m. and Fraser at 9:41 a.m. The return trip leaves Fraser at 4:05 p.m. and Winter Park Resort at 4:35 p.m., reaching Denver by 7:05 p.m.

Skis and snowboards can be brought along at no extra cost. They’ll be stored in a dedicated baggage area during boarding, so you’re ready to hit the slopes as soon as you arrive.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
